JAMNOLA launches three summer non-profit partnerships

JAMCamp hits New Orleans this Summer JAMNOLA Partners with Girls Play Trumpet Too

Supporting New Orleans Youth, Arts & Community Through Collaborations with Girls Play Trumpets Too, Art Camp 504, and PFLAG New Orleans.

Supporting youth, creativity, and community is deeply aligned with our mission, and we’re proud to partner with organizations making a real impact in New Orleans.” — JAMNOLA Founder, Jonny Liss

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its debut on Royal Street in 2020, JAMNOLA has contributed more than $183,000 to local nonprofit and community organizations through charitable partnerships, fundraising initiatives, and collaborative cultural programming across New Orleans.Continuing that commitment, JAMNOLA has announced three new summer partnerships with Girls Play Trumpets Too, Art Camp 504, and PFLAG New Orleans supporting youth empowerment, arts education, and LGBTQ+ advocacy across New Orleans.“These organizations are doing meaningful work that directly impacts the next generation of New Orleans artists, musicians, and leaders,” said Jonny Liss, Co-Founder of JAMNOLA. “Supporting youth, creativity, and community is deeply aligned with our mission, and we’re proud to partner with organizations making a real impact in New Orleans.”As part of the summer partnerships:JAMNOLA will sponsor the Girls Play Trumpets Too Spring Concert at the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music on May 30 from 3pm-5pm, supporting the organization’s mission to empower young women through music education, mentorship, and cultural excellence. JAMNOLA will also collaborate with the organization on co-branded charitable merchandise to help raise additional funds and awareness for its programming.JAMNOLA and Art Camp 504 will launch JAMCamp, a collaborative summer arts and culture program running select Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 16 through July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Designed for children ages 5–10, the drop-off camp will feature hands-on workshops with Black Mardi Gras Indian-inspired headdress-making, miniature-making, and parasol decorating. Featured instructors include Big Queen Rita Dollis of the Wild Magnolias, mixed-media artist Phoebe Grace, and multimedia artist Heidi Jo Taylor. Sessions are limited to 15 campers per day and priced at $100 per session.Throughout the month of June, JAMNOLA will donate $1 from every ticket sold to PFLAG New Orleans in support of LGBTQ+ youth scholarships, advocacy, and community resources. The annual Pride Month initiative, created in collaboration with Big Freedia — the internationally celebrated Queen Diva of New Orleans Bounce — has raised more than $15,000 for PFLAG New Orleans over the past four years.JAMNOLA views these collaborations as part of a broader long-term commitment to investing in New Orleans youth and preserving the city’s cultural traditions through art, music, education, and community engagement.ABOUT JAMNOLAJAMNOLA (Joy, Art & Music – New Orleans) is the city’s premier immersive art attraction , featuring 29 exhibits created by more than 100 local artists. Located at 940 Frenchmen Street, the 10,000-square-foot space celebrates the culture, creativity, and resilience of New Orleans through bold, interactive installations designed for visitors of all ages. JAMNOLA was co-founded by Bywater residents Jonny Liss and Chad Smith, with creative direction by Cat Todd and Collin Ferguson of Where Y’Art Works.ABOUT GIRLS PLAY TRUMPETS TOOGirls Play Trumpets Too is a New Orleans-based nonprofit founded by trumpeter and educator Troy Sawyer that empowers girls ages 8–19 through trumpet education, mentorship, leadership development, and cultural excellence.ABOUT ART CAMP 504Art Camp 504 is a New Orleans nonprofit dedicated to making arts education accessible to students ages 0-17 through camps, workshops, and year-round creative programming. The organization serves more than 1,100 children annually and provides needs-based scholarships to local families. Now offering adult classes!ABOUT PFLAG NEW ORLEANSFounded in 1982, PFLAG New Orleans provides advocacy, education, support, and scholarship opportunities for LGBTQ+ individuals, families, and allies throughout Louisiana. The organization has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to LGBTQ+ students across the state.

Big Freedia kicks off JAMNOLA's June Fundraiser for PFLAG

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