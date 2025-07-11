An Original Immersive Theater Experience Debuts Inside JAMNOLA: “Six Frenchmen” Premieres July 22–25

Six Frenchmen to Debut at JAMNOLA in July

“Six Frenchmen” blends history, humor, and hauntings in a bold new immersive theater experience.

Six Frenchmen is a thrill ride where your body is the vehicle, steering you on your own experience through a cultural art tour that very quickly becomes a ghost story” — Vaughn Trudeau, co-director & co-writer

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold new immersive theater experience is coming to New Orleans this July—and it’s unlike anything the city has seen before. Six Frenchmen, an original genre-blending production inspired by the 1768 Louisiana Rebellion, will run for three nights only: July 22, 23, and 25, starting at 8:00 PM at JAMNOLA, 940 Frenchmen Street.Set inside New Orleans’ one-of-a-kind cultural funhouse, Six Frenchmen marks the city’s first immersive play staged within an immersive museum . Sponsored by Crescent 9 THC Seltzer , this two-hour, adults-only event invites guests to follow a cast of ten local actors as they move room to room, uncovering a haunted, humorous, and at times explosive reimagining of the Crescent City’s past.Described as part historical fever dream, part bachelor party meltdown, and part ghost story, the show offers each audience member a uniquely personal experience through the art-filled world of JAMNOLA. No two journeys are the same as characters unravel a story rooted in rebellion, identity, and the spirits who still haunt the streets of New Orleans.“History and stories spill out through every crack in the sidewalks and potholes of New Orleans. Our team has tapped into one such portal with an exceptional amount of spectral ectoplasm,” said Vaughn Trudeau, co-director and co-writer. “Six Frenchmen is a thrill ride where your body is the vehicle, steering you on your own experience through a cultural art tour that very quickly becomes a ghost story. It’s a journey that keeps you laughing, thinking and depending on who you encounter, perhaps even enlightened. Nothing scary though. We’re saving that for Halloween season. This story was written to be shown here at JAMNOLA. Both literally and figuratively.”Directed by Vaughn Trudeau, with co-directors Stephen Grush and Jason Derek North, the show features an all-local creative team, including producers Benjamin Breaux, Laura Ketteringham, Jonny Liss, Jason Derek North, Chad Smith, and Vaughn Trudeau.The production showcases an all-local creative team from start to finish. The full cast—Joey Algier, Jake Bartush, Vassiliki Ellwood, Owen Ever, Rashif Holmes, Matthew Martinez, Jason Derek North, Tara Squitiro, Glenn Young and Janet Young—also co-authored the script alongside Trudeau and Grush.“JAMNOLA has always been about joy, art, and music—but also storytelling,” said Jonny Liss, co-founder of JAMNOLA. “Partnering with local theater makers to debut an immersive play inside our space feels like a natural next step in pushing the boundaries of what JAMNOLA can be.”Performance Schedule:July 22, 23, and 258:00 PM nightly (Doors open at 7:45 PM)Run time: 2 hours, including a brief intermission.Capacity: Limited to 60 guests per performance.Ticket Information:General Admission (Pre-sale): $25 (+ taxes/fees)VIP Admission (Pre-sale): $45 (+ taxes/fees) — includes 2 drink tickets + lagniappeAt the Door (Starting July 22):General: $30VIP: $50Tickets can be purchased here. About JAMNOLA:JAMNOLA (Joy, Art & Music – New Orleans) is the city’s premier immersive art attraction, featuring 29 exhibits created by over 100 local artists. Located at 940 Frenchmen Street, the 10,000-square-foot space celebrates the culture, creativity, and resilience of New Orleans through bold, interactive installations that appeal to visitors of all ages. JAMNOLA was co-founded by Bywater residents Jonny Liss and Chad Smith, with creative direction by Cat Todd and Collin Ferguson of Where Y’Art Works.

The new JAMNOLA on Frenchmen Street

