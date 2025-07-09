Secure and Single and the City Partner to Support First Responders in Their Search for Love

Secure will become an official sponsor of Single and the City's popular Rescue Me Parties Secure App: The Official App for NY State/City Employees NYC Women Mix and Mingle with Eligible First Responders at "Rescue Me" Parties

Single and the City—creator of the Rescue Me Singles Party—teams up with Secure, a new dating app for NYC state employees, to help our city’s heroes find love.

Our brands complement each other perfectly—and with Secure, we’re able to expand our reach, and bring even more incredible first responders into the mix.” — Amber Soletti, Founder of Single and the City

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC based event company Single and the City is proud to announce a new partnership with Secure, the exclusive dating app for New York City/State employees , deepening its ongoing commitment to helping NYC’s first responders find meaningful connections.Together, they’re creating space for NYC’s everyday heroes—firefighters, EMS, police officers, teachers, healthcare workers and more—to build meaningful romantic connections with people who both appreciate their service and understand the realities of their demanding careers.The partnership officially kicks off at Single and the City’s next Rescue Me Singles Party, happening July 24 at SoHo hotspot EVOL. Founded by Amber Soletti in 2008, Rescue Me events bring together women from all professions to mix, mingle, and connect with NYC’s most eligible first responders.The announcement also sets the stage for Secure’s official app launch on August 1st. Open exclusively to NYC and state employees, all Secure users are fully vetted through Plaid—a trusted platform that securely connects to financial accounts for identity verification—to ensure authenticity and privacy. No bots, no catfish—just real first responders looking to connect.Key elements of the partnership include:Secure becomes an official sponsor of Single and the City’s signature singles events celebrating NYC’s public servants and first responders—including Rescue Me Parties, Rescue Me Speed Dating, Hot for Teacher, and Law & Order Speed Dating—bringing added visibility and exclusive perks to its members. Paid Secure users will enjoy free or discounted tickets to select Single and the City events.Exclusive co-branded events are launching soon, blending online and IRL matchmaking experiences for first responders and those wanting to date them.Future expansion plans include bringing Secure and Rescue Me events to additional cities nationwide.“First responders give so much of themselves every day,” said Secure Founder and city employee Terrance McCall. “This partnership is about creating space for them to be seen, celebrated, and connected—whether it’s for love, friendship, or just a well-earned night out.”This partnership is such a natural fit,” said Amber Soletti, founder of Single and the City. “Both Secure and Single and the City serve people with fast-paced, demanding lives who are looking for more intentional ways to connect. Our brands complement each other perfectly—and with Secure, we’re able we’re able to expand our reach, and bring even more incredible first responders into the mix at our events."For tickets and more details about the June 27th Rescue Me Party, visit: SingleAndTheCity.comAbout Single and the City:Single and the City is revolutionizing the dating experience for savvy, city-dwelling singles. Their unique approach focuses on themed parties and events centered around people’s dating deal-breakers — think physical, professional, political preferences, and more. By bringing together singles based on shared interests, backgrounds, and quirks, Single and the City achieves higher match rates than traditional events solely based on age range. With events in both New York City and Austin, TX, Single and the City brings singles together to meet the love of their night—and sometimes, their life. Since 2008 their events have sparked countless first dates, long-term relationships, and marriages. Learn more at SingleAndTheCity.com.About Secure NYCSecure NYC is the dating app made exclusively for the people who keep New York running. Whether you're NYPD, FDNY, MTA, DSNY, a nurse, doctor, teacher, or any NYC/State employee—this is your space to meet someone who gets your lifestyle, values, and job demands. Every user is vetted and verified through Plaid (yep, no catfish here), so you can actually trust that the person you're talking to is the person you're talking to. No endless swiping, no bots—just real people and two chances to shoot your shot. You can even filter by profession and keep things private with screenshot blocking. It’s dating, but built for those who serve. Learn more at securemeetthecity.com.

Single and the City's Rescue Me Singles Party

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.