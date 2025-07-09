Federal Hearings and Appeals Services (FHAS) Receives Georgia Certification as Independent Review Organization

Federal Hearings and Appeals Services, LLC

Third state certification in 2025 expands FHAS’s IRO reach to over 29 states & territories nationwide

We are proud to expand our reach in Georgia and continue to deliver independent, trusted medical reviews that support the timely resolution of patients’ healthcare disputes.” — Jim Bobeck, Esq., CEO of FHAS

WILKES-BARRE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Federal Hearings and Appeals Services (FHAS), a leading URAC-accredited Independent Review Organization (IRO) and dispute resolution entity, announced today that it has received state certification to serve as an IRO in Georgia. This marks FHAS’s third state certification in 2025, following approvals in Colorado and New Hampshire, and further cements their national leadership in independent medical reviews for commercial health plans, government entities, and third-party administrators.

With this latest certification, FHAS is now approved to conduct third-level external medical necessity appeals for commercial payor plans in 29 states and territories. The Georgia certification is particularly significant in a region experiencing rapid growth and increasing complexity in healthcare, where timely, impartial, and expert medical determinations are required.

“We are proud to expand our reach in Georgia and continue to deliver independent, trusted medical reviews that support the timely resolution of patients’ healthcare disputes,” said James Bobeck, Esq., CEO at FHAS. “Each state certification we receive underscores our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, operational integrity, and regulatory compliance.”

For an IRO like FHAS to be eligible for certification in most states, including Georgia, it must meet strict criteria. These typically include current URAC accreditation, demonstrable quality assurance protocols, and the capacity to deliver determinations within state-mandated timelines.

As part of its certification process, Georgia evaluated FHAS’ internal procedures, physician panel qualifications and licensure, operational availability, and other factors. FHAS meets or exceeds all criteria, offering 24/7/365 availability—including holidays—and a wide-ranging specialty panel that includes internal medicine, hematology and oncology, neurology, and complex pharmaceutical appeals.

“Our continued expansion reflects the trust states place in FHAS to provide timely, fair, and accurate reviews,” added Bobeck. “Whether we’re handling a standard internal medicine case or a high-stakes psychotropic medication appeal, our mission is the same—delivering expert insight that supports better healthcare outcomes.”

These certifications are crucial for ensuring fair medical necessity reviews that uphold patient rights and foster confidence in the appeals process. By engaging certified IROs, states ensure that decisions are made by clinically qualified professionals who are independent from the parties involved.

Why State Certification Matters:

Independent Review Organizations (IROs), such as FHAS, are crucial for third-level external reviews under the Affordable Care Act. When health plans deny coverage for services deemed not medically necessary, experimental, or investigational, consumers can appeal the decision. If internal appeals fail, FHAS provides impartial, evidence-based reviews that are free from potential conflicts of interest, thereby protecting consumers and often overturning denials. Approximately 40% to 50% of external reviews nationwide favor patients, securing coverage for treatments, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (2015).

Setting the Standard in Independent Medical Review:

FHAS is nationally recognized as a trusted URAC-accredited IRO and Health Utilization Management (HUM) provider. These accreditations underscore adherence to rigorous standards in quality, confidentiality, and impartiality. FHAS’s broad physician reviewer network covers a comprehensive array of specialties, ensuring the clinical alignment necessary to resolve a broad spectrum of complex medical and behavioral health cases.

About FHAS:

FHAS, a URAC-accredited Independent Review Organization (IRO) and Health Utilization Management (HUM) entity, is a trusted national leader in dispute resolution, medical claims and appeals reviews, legal adjudication services, utilization management reviews, and business process outsourcing. As the industry’s premier Independent Dispute Resolution Entity (IDRE) and a leading medical claims review partner, FHAS leverages nearly 30 years of expertise to deliver fair, accurate, and timely solutions for healthcare providers, payors, federal and state government agencies, and industry vendors supporting government-subsidized programs. FHAS operates at the intersection of healthcare, regulation, and government programs, supporting payers and public agencies in delivering fair, evidence-based outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.