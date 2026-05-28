Qilimanjaro Inaugurates an Analog Quantum Computer at Barcelona Supercomputing Center

The analog system joins BSC's existing digital quantum infrastructure to create one of Europe's most advanced hybrid quantum-HPC environments

With this installation, BSC becomes one of the few places in the world where analog quantum computing, digital quantum computing, and classical supercomputing operate together as a single resource.” — Dr. Marta P. Estarellas CEO, Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the new analog quantum computer built by Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech was inaugurated at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC-CNS), home to MareNostrum 5, one of the most powerful supercomputers in Europe. The deployment expands BSC’s quantum infrastructure, complementing the digital quantum system previously installed by Qilimanjaro and GMV in 2025 as part of Spain’s national quantum programme, Quantum Spain. Together, these technologies form part of MareNostrum-Ona, BSC’s integrated quantum infrastructure combining analog quantum computing, digital quantum computing, and classical supercomputing within a unified hybrid environment.This inauguration celebrates the first milestone of the EuroQCS-Spain contract, a project amounting to a total of €8.5 million and co-financed by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking, the European Union's flagship initiative to build world-class supercomputing and quantum infrastructure across Europe and the Spanish SEDIA (the State Secretariat for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence).Under the contract, Qilimanjaro as full-stack quantum provider and Do IT Now as HPC-QC integrator are delivering three generations of Adiabatic Quantum Processing Units (AQPUs), beginning with a 10 analog qubit system."With this installation, BSC becomes one of the few places in the world where analog quantum computing, digital quantum computing, and classical supercomputing operate together as a single resource, and we believe that is exactly the environment the field needs at this stage to move from promise to practical contribution," said Dr. Marta P. Estarellas CEO, Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech.A Practical Quantum Computing ResourceQilimanjaro's analog system is particularly well-suited for complex optimization problems such as logistics, energy networks, and financial modeling, as well as quantum simulation of molecules and materials for chemistry and physics modelling. The platform also opens new possibilities for the study of quantum enhanced AI workloads.These capabilities complement those of the digital quantum systems already available at BSC, giving researchers and companies a broader computational unified toolkit.The analog system is error-resilient by design, reducing the dependency on full error correction and allowing organizations to begin exploring applied quantum computing without waiting for fully fault-tolerant systems. The new system will be accessible through EuroHPC and the Spanish Supercomputing Network (RES) access calls, enabling the European research and industrial community."Do IT Now is proud to collaborate with Qilimanjaro’s innovative Quantum solution to deliver this environment and provide long-term technical support ensuring European researchers can leverage this hybrid infrastructure to solve real-world problems today," said Dr. David Tur CEO, Do It Now.Open Access for Researchers and Industry in EuropeThe EuroQCS-Spain contract includes training and ongoing technical support for the BSC team, with two further AQPU generations scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027. Each generation will progressively expand the capabilities available to the research community, supporting a growing range of applications across pharmaceuticals, materials science, logistics, fi nance, and artificial intelligence.The project is part of a broader effort to strengthen Europe's competitiveness in quantum technology and positions Barcelona as a global hub where analog quantum computing, digital quantum computing, and classical supercomputing work together to address complex scientific and industrial challenges.About Qilimanjaro Quantum TechHeadquartered in Barcelona, Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech is a quantum computing company working to accelerate the arrival of useful quantum computers through the development of its analog chips based on fluxoniums. Founded in 2019, Qilimanjaro builds integrated, error-resilient quantum computers that enable faster and more scalable solutions than purely digital quantum approaches.Its analog quantum systems offer immediate advantages in simulation, optimization, and artificial intelligence, areas where digital quantum processors (QPUs) still face limitations in scalability and error tolerance.Qilimanjaro follows a dual strategy to broaden access to quantum computing. On one hand, through its SpeQtrum QaaS platform, it provides remote access to multimodal data centers that combine analog, digital, and classical computing. On the other hand, it develops on-premise systems allowing modular and complete integration of analog and digital QPUs for supercomputing centers and research institutions.With this strategy, the company aims to bring quantum computing closer to everyone, helping industry and research access sustainable computational resources. The goal is to respond to the needs of an increasingly digital society, while promoting innovation, understanding of nature, and the development of new technologies.About Do IT NowThe Do IT Now Group has been founded to deliver a higher level of High-Performance Computing services. They are market leaders and offer the best solutions to their clients. Do IT Now shares a passion and enthusiasm for facing new challenges of HPC technologies together and deals with the complexity of HPC providing simple solutions to scientists and engineers. The added value they offer is a deep understanding of the most advanced technologies in HPC, along with high-quality customer and user support. Do IT Now offers solutions for different IT sectors like quantum computing, Big Data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing or storage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.