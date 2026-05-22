Alice & Bob announces Series B Extension

NVentures’ investment marks a new phase in our relationship and reinforces our common view that the future of quantum will combine quantum and classical computing to solve real-world problems.” — Théau Peronnin, CEO, Alice & Bob

PARIS, FRANCE, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob , a leader in fault tolerant quantum computing, announces investment from NVentures, NVIDIA’s venture capital arm, that expands its €100 million Series B round.The investment supports Alice & Bob's development of an architecture towards fault-tolerant quantum computing. Financial details of the investment were not disclosed.“We’ve been working alongside NVIDIA to connect our cat-qubit architecture with its full accelerated computing ecosystem, from hardware to software, in support of the first fault-tolerant quantum computers. NVentures’ investment marks a new phase in that relationship and reinforces our common view that the future of quantum will be hybrid, combining quantum and classical computing to solve real-world problems,” said Théau Peronnin, CEO, Alice & Bob.“NVIDIA has built the platform the quantum ecosystem needs to develop and run hybrid quantum-GPU supercomputers, connecting quantum processors to state-of-the-art accelerated computing. Alice & Bob shares NVIDIA's vision for accelerated quantum supercomputing, and has worked closely with us to integrate their qubits with our quantum platform for advancing the scientific computing of the future,” said Timothy Costa, Vice President and General Manager of Quantum at NVIDIA.Alice & Bob and NVIDIA have built close technical collaboration since 2024, including work with NVIDIA CUDA-Q, cuQuantum, and Dynamiqs, Alice & Bob's open-source quantum simulation library, as well as on NVQLink, NVIDIA's open architecture for hybrid quantum-classical computing.Alice & Bob will continue to collaborate with NVIDIA to bring quantum computers to high-performance-computing centers worldwide, integrating cat-qubits with their accelerated computing infrastructure and software stack, as integration projects are ongoing between the two organizations.About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer.Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company’s founders. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer up to 200 times compared with competing approaches.Alice & Bob Media ContactFrancesca Cahillfrancesca.cahill@alice-bob.com

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