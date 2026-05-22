CEO of Leading Quantum Hardware Company Alice & Bob Responds to President Macron’s Strengthened Plan Quantique

Alice & Bob is ready to lead the pack, as the global player building scale, already holding tech world records, and unequivocally determined to play by its French and European roots.” — Théau Peronnin, CEO and co-founder of Alice & Bob

PARIS, FRANCE, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob , a Paris-headquartered quantum computing company, announced this statement of support following today’s update from President Emmanuel Macron to France’s national quantum strategy, Plan Quantique.“Plan Quantique was born out of an immediate recognition of the strategic importance of quantum and of France’s ability to lead in the field by the French President, government and armies. Today, the priority is industrialization - turning scientific excellence into global leadership. Alice & Bob is ready to lead the pack, as the global player building scale, already holding tech world records, and unequivocally determined to play by its French and European roots,” said Théau Peronnin, CEO and co-founder of Alice & Bob.Macron announced today that France will invest an additional €1billion ($1.1 billion) in its quantum strategy.In 2021, Macron announced the plan to invest €1.8 billion ($2.1 billion) in quantum research over ten years including funding for basic research, infrastructures, technology transfer, and education. As part of this national initiative, the French government launched the PROQCIMA procurement program to support the delivery of a universal fault-tolerant quantum computer with 128 logical qubits by 2030.Alice & Bob is one of five participants in the program and develops fault-tolerant quantum computing technology based on its cat-qubit architecture, designed to suppress errors at the hardware level. The company’s roadmap targets the delivery of a universal fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2030, aligning with Europe’s broader ambition to establish sovereign quantum infrastructure.ENDSAbout Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer.Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company’s founders that significantly reduces the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer.For more information, visit www.alice-bob.com

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