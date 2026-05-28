Ocusell Network Expands into Texas, Adds New Home Builder-Focused Offering

Ocusell & LERA MLS

Ocusell enters Texas market with new LERA MLS partnership and launches a first-of-its-kind solution for new home builders.

We’ve been hearing for years MLSs want to strengthen their infrastructure and reduce operational friction.” — Hayden Rieveschl, Founder and CEO of Ocusell

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocusell announced today its newest MLS agreement and network expansion into Texas with LERA MLS , the San Antonio-based multiple listing service with over 14,000 subscribers. The LERA MLS partnership is the latest addition to the Ocusell Network, powered through a joint venture with Bright MLS, which supports broker choice and delivers more modernized workflows.This market expansion comes on the heels of Ocusell’s previously announced suite of broker-focused tools, bringing enhanced capabilities to support the dynamic brokerage marketplace.“We have seen a dramatic increase in demand from a broader variety of MLSs this year,” said Hayden Rieveschl, Founder and CEO of Ocusell. “We’ve been hearing for years MLSs are looking to strengthen their infrastructure and reduce operational friction. By eliminating duplicate entry, simplifying compliance and streamlining multi-MLS workflows, Ocusell improves the “plumbing” of the MLS ecosystem.”The Ocusell Network provides a vendor-agnostic integration layer that enables agents to publish listings simultaneously across any MLS where they are subscribers. Ocusell Build™ is one of the new offerings garnering significant attention. This first-of-its-kind platform provides a seamless way for new construction home builders to sync their internal systems with MLSs so their listings flow directly to the listing service. With Texas leading the country in new construction, totaling nearly 200,000 housing starts in each of the last two years, interest has been particularly strong from this region with one large-scale homebuilder already onboarding Ocusell Build.“The industry is evolving, and LERA intends to lead that evolution responsibly. By introducing Ocusell to our subscribers, we’re expanding the options available to brokers and agents while maintaining the trusted infrastructure, data integrity and cooperation our subscribers rely on every day,” said Katie Griffin-Ross, 2026 Chair of the Board of Managers for LERA. “Bringing this level of technology to our subscribers reflects LERA’s commitment to staying ahead of where the market is going while continuing to support broker choice and transparent marketplace practices.”Ocusell’s modern interface is customized to each MLS’s business rules and can be further adapted to the specific needs of a brokerage or team with the enhanced List Plus platform. The uptake has already been strong, with dozens of MLSs joining the Ocusell network across 13 states.“As brokerages expand their scope to now take on everything from overseeing listings to managing private inventory, new construction homes, and marketing strategies across multiple MLSs and platforms, the need for a better infrastructure is at an all-time high,” continued Rieveschl. “Ocusell brings the latest technology to the forefront so brokers can accelerate their business without the need to integrate expensive new platforms into their organization.”About OcusellOcusell delivers advanced listing infrastructure solutions for brokerages and MLSs. This single-point data entry system reduces compliance risk, increases data sovereignty, improves listing visibility, and significantly cuts down the time agents and staff spend creating and managing listings. On average, Ocusell reduces listing time by up to 75% and prevents compliance errors by over 85%. Its enhanced List Plus™ platform empowers brokerages with a macro-level dashboard, giving them a high level view of all their listings in real time. Ocusell is also part of a joint venture with Bright MLS to co-develop and license advanced technology solutions and services for brokers, agents and MLSs. For additional details, visit ocusell.com.About LERA MLS:LERA MLS is an independent Multiple Listing Service providing real estate professionals with comprehensive property data, advanced listing technologies and reliable market information across San Antonio and South Texas. As a trusted source for accurate and timely listing data, LERA MLS empowers real estate professionals to better serve their clients through enhanced market transparency and efficient property transactions. Committed to supporting the success of the real estate community, LERA MLS delivers innovative tools and services that strengthen professionalism and collaboration throughout the region.

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