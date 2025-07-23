Ocusell Launches Partnership With Harry Norman REALTORS®, Atlanta’s Most Longstanding Real Estate Brokerage

Ocusell & Harry Norman

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocusell announces today a partnership with Harry Norman REALTORS® of Georgia to bring Ocusell List Plus™ to more than 500 agents across 11 offices. As a top-performing luxury brokerage in the Atlanta area with 95 years of service, Harry Norman saw the opportunity to modernize their current listing process with a customizable solution to save agents and staff time while accelerating time to market.“We are proud to be among the first brokerages in the Atlanta market to launch with the List Plus platform, helping bring their modern listing workflow to the region” said Jenni Bonura, President and CEO of Harry Norman. “Through close collaboration with the Ocusell team, we’ve helped shape and refine the product in ways that reflect the high standards and unique needs of a luxury brokerage. This partnership underscores our continued investment in technology that empowers both our people and our clients.”Since onboarding List Plus, Harry Norman has significantly reduced the time it takes to list a property on the MLS since office administrators can now review completed listings before approving them for publishing. Built-in compliance checks catch the majority of issues before an agent submits the listing for approval, saving each office even more time. The added benefits of List Plus mean brokers and staff within Harry Norman have the ability to monitor all the listing activity of their agents from a single dashboard.“Our partnership with Harry Norman has been a true collaboration from the beginning. It has been incredible to work with a brokerage with such a deep history yet is so forward-thinking,” said Hayden Rieveschel, CEO and Cofounder of Ocusell. “From individual agents to large administrative teams, Ocusell is built to accommodate them all seamlessly.”The flexibility of List Plus allows for greater customization, such as the ability to clone across property types and to allow admin to have greater control over listing management. While agents in the market already have access to Ocusell List™ as a free benefit through FMLS, List Plus is an add-on that gives teams and brokerages enhanced levels of customization and collaboration capabilities. As brokerages look for more ways to recruit and retain top agents, List Plus helps reduce agent workload giving them more time to focus on their clients.ABOUT OCUSELLOcusell delivers advanced listing management solutions for brokerages and MLSs of any size through its flagship products List™ and List Plus™. This single-point data entry system reduces compliance risk, increases data sovereignty, improves listing visibility, and significantly cuts down the time agents and staff spend creating and managing listings. On average, Ocusell reduces listing time by up to 75% and prevents compliance errors by over 85%. Its enhanced List Plus™ platform empowers brokerages with a macro-level dashboard, giving them a high level view of all their listings in real time. For additional details, visit ocusell.aiABOUT HARRY NORMANFounded in 1930, Harry Norman, REALTORSis Atlanta’s first and premier luxury real estate firm, known for delivering exceptional customer service. With eight offices in metro Atlanta and three affiliates across Georgia, they offer local expertise backed by global reach. Their network includes affiliations with Luxury Portfolio International, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, and Mayfair International Realty. For 95 years, they’ve connected clients with the best real estate professionals in the industry.

