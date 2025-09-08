Ocusell Announces First Multi-MLS Initiative With Addition Of Three MLSs In New Jersey, New York

All Jersey, MoreMLS, and SIMLS join Ocusell as part of a joint launch, bringing the first one-to-many add/edit platform to all three MLSs simultaneously.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Jersey , More MLS, and SIMLS join Ocusell as part of a joint launch, bringing the first one-to-many MLS publishing platform to all three MLSs simultaneously.Ocusell announces their partnership with MoreMLS , All Jersey MLS, and Staten Island MLS as the company expands its presence in the New York Metro area through the addition of another 30,000+ real estate agents. This joint initiative builds upon Ocusell’s unique offering of streamlining a way for agents to list into multiple MLSs by eliminating the need for duplicate data entry, drastically reducing the time it takes to publish listings to market. All three MLSs will coordinate their Ocusell launch so subscribers from each organization are able to publish listings to the others from day one.“MoreMLS prides itself on offering the latest tools so our subscribers are able to serve their clients in the best way possible,” said Brian Levine, CEO of MoreMLS. “Ocusell is a way to save them time when creating and managing listings so they can spend their time on more valuable work.”Ocusell’s proprietary rules engine is powered by real-time validation checks so potential errors are caught before a listing is published. Even if multiple MLSs have different rulesets and operate on different MLS platforms, Ocusell can simultaneously publish to all selected MLSs without requiring an agent to enter the data more than once. This first-of-its-kind solution brings additional AI-powered tools that help with photo management and generating public remarks to create a streamlined process so listings are published more quickly and with fewer errors.“As a broker-owned MLS, we are always searching for tools to simplify agents and brokers’ daily workflow,” said Frank Glaush, CTO of All Jersey MLS. “Ocusell both frees up agent time and reduces the burden on brokers by proactively flagging potential listing inconsistencies or violations so it is a win-win. Ocusell’s single listing add/edit allowing brokers and agents to input and maintain listings in multiple MLS’s simultaneously is a solution we’ve been trying to find for over seven years. ”The movement towards increased collaboration between MLSs continues to gain momentum, yet the need for MLSs to maintain their own independence remains. With Ocusell, the industry now has a seamless method for navigating the complexities of listing into adjacent MLSs without requiring extensive infrastructure, training, or rearchitecting existing platforms.“SIMLS subscribers frequently list in both New York and New Jersey markets. Now with Ocusell they can list twice as fast in twice as many markets,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIMLS. “We are cutting down the workload for our agents while providing them with more opportunities.”Hayden Rieveschl, CEO and Founder of Ocusell, added, “The spirit of collaboration has taken hold in real estate. Since the New Jersey/New York region is one of the most active markets in the country, partnering with these three organizations for a joint launch was a natural next step in the expansion of a tool that helps both agents and brokers save time, money, and effort.”

