Dr. Gedalya Rapoport Named a NY Top Dentist for 2025

NY Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Gedalya Rapoport, DMD for 2025 based on merit.

POMONA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY Top Dentists has recognized Gedalya Rapoport, DMD as a 2025 NY Top Dentist, an honor awarded for his professional merit and clinical excellence. With more than 38 years of experience and a longstanding presence in the Rockland County community, Dr. Rapoport is widely respected for his commitment to high-quality, patient-centered dental care.Serving patients in Rockland County since 2005, Dr. Rapoport has built a reputation for combining advanced dental expertise with a compassionate and thoughtful approach. He is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date, minimally invasive treatments available, helping patients achieve healthy, confident smiles in a comfortable and welcoming setting.Dr. Rapoport earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree through the Advanced Standing Program at Boston University Goldman School of Dentistry and is licensed to practice dentistry in the State of New York. He remains actively engaged in the dental profession through memberships in the American Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry. He also holds an Associate Fellowship with the World Clinical Laser Institute, reflecting his commitment to continuing education and the integration of advanced techniques and technology into patient care.Patients appreciate Dr. Rapoport not only for his skill and experience, but also for the calm, personalized care he brings to every appointment. His patient-first philosophy helps ensure that visits are informative, comfortable, and tailored to each individual’s needs. This blend of clinical excellence and genuine compassion has helped him earn the trust of patients and families throughout the region.Outside the office, Dr. Rapoport enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and pursuing photography. His artistic eye is also reflected in his practice, where many of his photographs are displayed, adding a personal touch to the office and helping create a relaxed, inviting environment for patients.With decades of experience and a continued focus on innovation, Dr. Rapoport remains dedicated to delivering exceptional dental care while making each patient feel valued, informed, and at ease.For more information about Dr. Gedalya Rapoport please visit his website: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/dr-gedalya-rapoport/ ---About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@NYTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NYTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

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