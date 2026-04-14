Dr. Adriana Lombardi Named 2026 NJ Top Doc for Excellence in Dermatology

Dr. Adriana Lombardi

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Adriana Lombardi based on merit for 2026.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Adriana Lombardi of The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey based on merit for 2026. In 2018, Dr. Lombardi established The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey with a clear vision: to create a practice where advanced dermatologic care and aesthetic artistry exist seamlessly under one roof. What began as a medical practice quickly evolved into a destination for comprehensive skin health, combining precision, innovation, and a deeply personalized patient experience.With more than a decade of focused expertise in early skin cancer detection and treatment, Dr. Lombardi has performed over 7,000 surgeries, earning recognition for both her technical excellence and compassionate approach. Her meticulous attention to detail and commitment to early intervention have made her a trusted leader in skin cancer care.Beyond medical dermatology, Dr. Lombardi offers a sophisticated range of cosmetic services at her state-of-the-art facility, including non-invasive facial contouring, dermal fillers, and advanced laser treatments. Each treatment plan is thoughtfully tailored to enhance natural beauty while preserving authenticity and balance.Her philosophy of care extends beyond the surface. Dr. Lombardi believes true confidence begins with overall wellness, and she integrates guidance on nutrition and healthy living into her patient conversations. Furthering this commitment, she continues her studies at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, reinforcing her whole-person approach to skin health.As an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American College of Mohs Surgery, and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, Dr. Lombardi remains at the forefront of her field. Through ongoing education and advanced training, she ensures her patients benefit from the latest techniques and technologies available.At the core of her work is a simple but powerful mission: to deliver expert dermatologic care that not only improves skin health, but also empowers patients with renewed confidence and peace of mind.To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. Adriana Lombardi please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dradrianalombardi/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

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