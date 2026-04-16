Joseph Batac, MD, FACS of Summit Health Plastic Surgery Awarded NY Top Doc for 2025

Dr. Joseph Batac

NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved plastic surgeon Joseph Batac, MD, FACS of Summit Health Plastic Surgery based on merit.

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph Batac, MD, FACS is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with extensive expertise in aesthetic surgery, reconstructive procedures, and hand surgery. With a career dedicated to combining technical precision with patient-centered care, Dr. Batac helps patients achieve both functional and cosmetic outcomes that enhance quality of life.Dr. Batac’s surgical practice spans a wide range of procedures. In aesthetic surgery, he offers both surgical and non-surgical treatments for the face, breasts, and body, tailoring each plan to the patient’s individual goals. His reconstructive work includes breast reconstruction following cancer treatment, skin cancer reconstruction, and post-weight-loss body contouring. In hand surgery, he treats conditions including fractures, tendon injuries, nerve disorders such as carpal tunnel syndrome, and other complex hand and upper extremity problems.Throughout his practice, Dr. Batac emphasizes individualized care. He works closely with each patient to fully understand their goals, concerns, and expectations, developing treatment plans that are both effective and safe. Known for his meticulous technique and thoughtful approach, Dr. Batac ensures patients feel informed, supported, and confident at every stage of treatment.Dr. Batac’s commitment to excellence, combined with his broad clinical experience, has earned him recognition among peers and patients alike. His focus on delivering high-quality outcomes, along with his dedication to compassionate, patient-centered care, makes him a trusted choice for individuals seeking plastic and reconstructive surgery.To learn more about reviewed and approved NY Top Doc, Dr. Joseph Batac, please visit: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/dr-joseph-batac/ ----About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@NYTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NYTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.