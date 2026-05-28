Chung Bill Protecting Free Press Heads to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Working to protect access to objective news, state Rep. state Rep. Chung, D-Bloomington, led a bill ensuring that media outlets affiliated with colleges and universities are not subject to editorial control by administration.

“Public media is under attack at the federal level,” said Chung. “We’re so lucky to have a thriving media landscape in our communities, so this is just one way to protect those keeping us informed.”

Many National Public Radio and public television affiliates across Illinois broadcast from college campuses, and their reporters and editorial staff often work as school employees. In order to ensure these partnerships don’t stifle journalists’ ability to report fairly and accurately, House Bill 4420 affirms free press and speech protection including all full time employees working in public media at state-funded institutions of higher education.

Chung’s measure makes free speech and press coverage explicit, to ensure that all employees in public media at college and universities can express themselves without the burden of needing prior university review or approval.

The bill also grants immunity to public media employees from lawsuits over expressive content, allowing these employees to have the same rights as any other journalist.

“College students already had explicit coverage from state oversight, so this legislation specifically protects full time college media staff,” said Chung. “Full time staff must be protected as they work with and teach students the crafts of radio and newspapers.”

Chung’s House Bill 4420 passed in both the House and Senate and is waiting to be signed into law by Governor Pritzker.