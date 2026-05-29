Johnson Bill Strengthening Worker Rights for Individuals Without a Driver’s License Heads to Governor’s Desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Wanting to strengthen worker rights, state Rep. Gregg Johnson, D-Rock Island, has advanced legislation that would prohibit employers from requiring that applicants have a driver’s license unless it is necessary for the position.

“Whether or not someone has a driver’s license has no bearing on if they’ll be a good employee,” said Johnson. “There are a number of perfectly justifiable reasons why someone might not have a driver’s license, and employers should not be able to hold it against an employee or potential hire.”

Johnson’s House Bill 4758 states that a job posting can not require that an applicant has a valid driver’s license unless driving is an essential part of the job. This guarantees that applicants without a driver’s license have an equal opportunity to employment opportunities where they are not required. If a driver’s license is required for a posted position, the employer must provide a brief description on the job posting describing why it is considered necessary.

“People want to work, and we shouldn’t be putting up unnecessary barriers that make it more difficult for them,” said Johnson. “We’re helping create a clearer path for people to succeed in their work and personal lives.”

The legislation received bipartisan support, and it now heads to the governor’s office for his signature.