Harper Adopts Resolutions Strengthening Urban-Rural Partnerships and Honoring Black Farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Sonya Harper, D-Chicago, won adoption of two resolutions in the House that strengthen connections between urban and rural communities and recognize the important contributions of Black farmers across the state.

“Strong food systems and thriving local economies are built through partnership,” Harper said. “These resolutions affirm that Illinois’ urban and rural communities are interconnected and that Black farmers and growers have long been essential to the success and resilience of our agricultural economy. By strengthening collaboration, expanding access to opportunity, and investing in historically underserved communities, we can create a more equitable, prosperous, and sustainable future for all Illinoisans.”

House Resolution 667 encourages collaboration between urban and rural communities in Illinois to strengthen food systems, agriculture, education, food access, farmland protection, job opportunities, and local economies. The resolution promotes partnerships among state agencies, local governments, educational institutions, community organizations, farmers, workers, and small businesses to improve local food infrastructure, expand agricultural education, increase access to healthy food, and create economic opportunities in historically underserved communities.

House Resolution 726 designates May 3–9 as Black Farmers and Growers Week in Illinois, recognizing the history, achievements, and ongoing contributions of Black farmers and growers to agriculture. The resolution encourages state agencies and policymakers to improve access to agricultural programs and resources for Black farmers, including emerging and limited-resource producers, to support economic opportunity, strengthen Illinois’ agricultural economy, and preserve the state’s farming heritage.

“Food security, economic growth, and agricultural success depend on ensuring every community has a seat at the table,” Harper said. “These resolutions recognize the value of partnership, equity, and investment in the farmers, growers, workers, and communities that sustain Illinois’ food system. By supporting those who help feed our state every day, we can build a stronger, more resilient future for all Illinoisans.”