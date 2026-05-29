Yang Rohr Bills to Strengthen Consumer Protections and Savings Head to Governor’s Desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – In her ongoing efforts to help constituents cut everyday costs, state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, D-Naperville, advanced measures that improve consumer protections and prevent unexpected charges when visiting a medical professional, sending both bills to the governor’s desk.

“Right now, prices are simply too high for everyday life,” said Yang Rohr. “We need solutions that have a meaningful impact on our household budgets, and finding these solutions was a top priority for my legislative agenda. I’m proud to pass legislation that will help people at home and across the state and ease the anxiety that comes with the high cost of living.”

Yang Rohr’s House Bill 45 requires retail establishments to honor their digital promotions and make them more accessible in-store to eligible customers. Retail establishments may use several different redemption methods to comply, including automatic or point-of-sale discounts, barcodes or quick response codes. Certain groups, like those who are visually impaired or less technologically adept, often have trouble accessing digital coupons. With this legislation, they will now have more equitable access to discounts, giving them the same savings offered to all consumers.

To prevent surprise charges during routine medical visits, Yang Rohr’s House Bill 4698 requires medical offices to post notice of add-on charges. It also requires them to obtain written acknowledgement of the charges whenever possible. When visiting a medical provider, people should not have to face surprise expenses on an already expensive medical bill.

“While I am proud of the legislation I’ve passed, I know it doesn’t stop here,” said Yang Rohr. “I am going to continue working toward a better Illinois that supports everyday working families.”

Rep. Yang Rohr also supported legislation that cracks down on junk fees and hidden costs by requiring businesses to disclose all mandatory fees, strengthens consumer rights by banning no-return policies, and bans apps and online retailers from using a shopper’s personal data or demographic profile to raise prices.