V Expands Global Entertainment Offering with New Spotify Integration for VIDAA OS

V brings Spotify to VIDAA-powered Smart TVs worldwide, expanding its entertainment ecosystem with music, podcasts, and video on the big screen.

Music and podcast consumption on Smart TVs continues to grow rapidly, and Spotify is the key player in audio streaming across the world.” — Guy Edri, CEO at V

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- V, the global platform company behind VIDAA , today announced the launch of the Spotify app on VIDAA-powered Smart TVs, bringing the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service directly to its smart TV platform.With Spotify now available on VIDAA, users can seamlessly access the full Spotify catalog – including over 100 million tracks, along with millions of podcasts, playlists, videos, and albums directly from their screens, transforming VIDAA-powered TVs into an even more visual and engaging central hub for entertainment in the home.As streaming habits continue to evolve, music and podcast consumption on large screens is growing rapidly, with more consumers using Smart TVs as shared entertainment devices beyond traditional video viewing. The integration of Spotify on VIDAA reflects the platform’s commitment to multi-format entertainment experiences within the connected home.This partnership significantly expands VIDAA’s premium entertainment offering, allowing users to easily listen or watch their favorite content.VIDAA continues to strengthen its global position as one of the fastest-growing Smart TV platforms in the market. According to Omdia, VIDAA recorded the largest unit growth among global Smart TV platforms between 2023 and 2025, reflecting the platform’s accelerating international expansion and growing consumer adoption across markets.“Entertainment on TV is evolving far beyond traditional viewing,” said Guy Edri, CEO at V. “Music and podcast consumption on Smart TVs continues to grow rapidly, and Spotify is the key player in audio streaming across the world. Bringing Spotify to VIDAA ensures users can effortlessly access the content they love on the biggest and best screen in the home.”Ian Geller, VP Business Development, Spotify, said: “At Spotify, we want to be everywhere our listeners are – ensuring that your audio and video content moves seamlessly with you throughout your day, whether you're on the go, or relaxing at home. By launching on VIDAA-powered Smart TVs, we’re expanding our reach into millions of households worldwide, giving both new and existing users seamless access to millions of songs, podcasts, and videos.”“The US market continues to define the future of connected entertainment. Bringing Spotify to VIDAA strengthens our platform with the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service and expands the everyday value of VIDAA-powered TVs," added Amit Dadush, Managing Director, Americas & Global Head of Payments at V.The Spotify app is available immediately on VIDAA-powered Smart TVs globally in all markets where Spotify operates, and can be accessed directly from the VIDAA app store and home screen.

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