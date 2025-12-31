VIDAA Brings Premium Entertainment to Millions With 13 New FAST Channels from Disney Entertainment in the US

VIDAA expands its FAST offering in the US with 13 Disney Entertainment channels on TV Channels▶️, available free on VIDAA and Hisense Google TV.

Bringing this level of premium storytelling—free and built directly into the TV experience—is exactly what VIDAA stands for.” — Guy Edri, CEO VIDAA

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIDAA, the leading Smart TV platform powering over 40 million connected devices worldwide, is expanding its premium FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) footprint with the addition of a powerful new lineup of streaming channels licensed from Disney Entertainment to its TV service, TV Channels▶️, now available in the United States. These channels will also be available on Hisense devices powered by Google TV, further extending their reach to millions of additional households.This launch brings 13 new FAST channels to VIDAA users in the U.S., delivering an impressive mix of iconic dramas, hit factual series, and beloved unscripted favorites. Among the standout additions are Shark Tank, the entrepreneurial powerhouse where innovation meets opportunity; General Hospital, one of the longest-running and most cherished daytime dramas in TV history; NYPD Blue, the gritty, groundbreaking police procedural that transformed network storytelling; Life Below Zero, the award-winning National Geographic docuseries capturing the extreme realities of life in the Alaskan wilderness; and Wipeout, the wildly entertaining obstacle-course competition that blends humor, spectacle, and pure chaos. Together, these channels showcase the depth and diversity of Disney Entertainment’s content portfolio—now available through TV Channels▶️, with no subscription, login, or download required.Each channel is curated to provide a premium lean-back viewing experience that mirrors traditional live TV, streamed seamlessly over the internet and instantly accessible via the TV Channels▶️ tile on any VIDAA-powered Smart TV, as well as on Hisense Google TV devices.“We’re thrilled to welcome these FAST channels to TV Channels▶️ in the United States,” said Guy Edri, CEO of VIDAA. “Disney Entertainment’s library includes some of the most recognizable and best-loved television series of all time. Bringing this level of premium storytelling—free and built directly into the TV experience—is exactly what VIDAA stands for.”This U.S. rollout represents a major milestone in VIDAA’s global FAST strategy, reinforcing its commitment to offering a carefully curated, high-quality lineup of premium channels in every market, while also expanding availability across more device ecosystems.The new channels are available immediately on all VIDAA-powered TVs and Hisense Google TV devices in the United States, requiring no app downloads, account setup, or additional devices.About VIDAA:Launched in 2014, VIDAA is a global leader in smart TV platforms, offering cutting-edge technology and user-friendly experiences. With more than 400 brand partners and over 50 million connected devices worldwide, VIDAA provides viewers with access to a broad range of global and local content, with a focus on ease of use, speed, and security. VIDAA’s platform is known for its seamless integration of apps, streaming services, and live TV, delivering an all-in-one entertainment hub to millions of homes.

