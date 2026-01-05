V brings Xbox gaming to millions with the announced launch of the Xbox app on select Smart TVs

V brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to select Smart TVs, letting users stream blockbuster games instantly—no console, downloads, or extra hardware required.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- V (formerly VIDAA), the leading Smart TV platform powering more than 50 million connected devices globally, continues to reshape the future of home entertainment by bringing cloud gaming to players through the Xbox app directly to select Hisense and V-powered Smart TVs. With the Xbox app, users can instantly play blockbuster titles through cloud streaming, enjoying premium gameplay without downloads, installations, or additional hardware. This launch reinforces V’s mission of making high-end digital entertainment accessible, effortless, and frictionless for everyone, everywhere.Through this integration, V users in select markets can access a growing catalogue of Xbox’s most celebrated games, including iconic franchises such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, all streamed directly over the internet. Xbox Cloud Gaming delivers a responsive, high-performance gaming experience optimized for big-screen play, transforming the television into a powerful gaming system and bringing console-level entertainment directly into the Smart TV environment.The introduction of Xbox Cloud Gaming to V devices represents a significant step in V’s strategy to democratize advanced entertainment technologies by seamlessly integrating world-class gaming solutions into the Smart TV platform, eliminating complexity while maximizing value for users around the globe. The Xbox app combines speed, simplicity, and premium content into a single experience that requires nothing more than a compatible controller and an internet connection.“Partnering with V represents another step towards providing freedom and flexibility for players,” said Lori Wright, Corporate Vice President, Gaming Partnerships and Business Development. “By expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming to even more screens globally, we’re opening new pathways for discovery, inspiration, and connection to empower players to access the games they love in new ways.”Guy Edri, CEO of V, added, “The integration of the Xbox app transforms the TV into a powerful gaming hub. We’re proud to bring Xbox’s legendary game catalogue to V users around the world. This launch embodies what V stands for—premium experiences that are fast, simple, and globally accessible.”The Xbox app will roll out across supported V markets in 2026, with localization, language support, and content availability tailored to each region. The application will be accessible directly from the home screen on all compatible Smart TVs, allowing users to launch the Xbox app instantly, pair a controller, and start playing without downloading additional apps.This launch further strengthens V’s position as one of the most globally relevant and versatile Smart TV platforms available today. With the Xbox app, V expands its unified entertainment experience to include premium cloud gaming alongside streaming services, live TV, apps, and a growing range of interactive content designed for viewers worldwide.________________________________________About V:Formerly known as VIDAA, V is a global, open platform for the connected home. Powering tens of millions of smart TVs worldwide, V brings together AI-driven intelligence, personalized experiences, and content-first design to create simpler, safer, and more human living environments. V is redefining the role of the television as the intelligent heart of the home.

