AGAT Software Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Guardian Agents

Pragatix Guardian Agent listed in the Risk and Security Specialists category

AI agents need security beyond platform controls. We believe our inclusion in Gartner's Guardian Agent Market Guide reflects Pragatix’s broad coverage across SaaS, endpoints, and homegrown agents.” — Yoav Crombie, CEO of AGAT Software.

JERUSALEM , ISRAEL, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGAT Software today announced that it has been listed as a Vendor in the 2026 GartnerMarket Guide for Guardian Agents in the Risk and Security Specialists category.The Gartner Market Guide defines guardian agents as a blend of AI governance and AI runtime controls within the AI TRiSM framework, designed to support automated, trustworthy and secure AI agent activities and outcomes. According to the report, guardian agents oversee AI agents and their interactions with tools, data, APIs and humans, helping redirect or block actions so they remain aligned with intended goals and boundaries.AGAT Software was listed under the Risk and Security Specialists category, which Gartner describes as companies specializing in dedicated AI and agent security, posture management, threat detection, and runtime defenses.As enterprises accelerate the use of AI agents across business workflows, security and governance teams face new challenges around visibility, identity, permissions, data access, tool usage, and runtime enforcement. Gartner notes that AI agents introduce new risks that outpace human review, while many enterprises remain unprepared due to fragmented structures and discovery challenges.Pragatix Guardian Agent is designed to help organizations see and control how AI tools and AI agents are used across the enterprise. Through real-time visibility, policy enforcement, AI Gateway controls, and agent activity monitoring, the solution helps organizations govern agent interactions with enterprise tools, APIs, MCP servers, SaaS platforms, developer environments, and sensitive data. We believe our inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide reflects Pragatix’s position as a leading vendor offering broad coverage for securing AI agents across SaaS platforms, endpoints, homegrown applications, and enterprise AI environments.The Gartner report highlights that organizations need independent guardian agents to manage agents across clouds, hosting environments, information repositories, and multiple identity systems, while enforcing their own acceptable use policies.Pragatix Guardian Agent forms part of AGAT Software’s broader Pragatix AI Security Suite , which helps enterprises secure and govern AI usage across people, agents, tools, models, and data. The suite includes capabilities for AI usage control, agent runtime governance, MCP access security, AI Gateway enforcement, endpoint agent protection, shadow AI detection, and AI behavior intelligence.

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