AGAT Software Launches Pragatix Guardian Agent to Secure and Govern AI Agents in Real Time

New control layer for enterprise AI agents, offering real-time visibility, policy enforcement, and risk prevention across SaaS, internal systems, and endpoints.

Guardian Agent gives organizations the control they need to safely deploy and scale AI agents, with full visibility, policy enforcement, and governance built in from day one.” — Yoav Crombie

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGAT Software today announced the launch of Guardian Agent , a new capability within the Pragatix AI Security Suite designed to provide end-to-end governance and real-time control over AI agents and their actions.As enterprises accelerate the adoption of AI agents to automate workflows, access data, and execute tasks across systems, a new category of risk is emerging. Unlike traditional applications, AI agents can independently interact with tools, APIs, and enterprise environments, often without sufficient oversight or control.Guardian Agent addresses this challenge by introducing a dedicated governance layer for AI agents, enabling organizations to monitor, control, and secure agent activity in real time.A New Security Layer for AI AgentsAI agents are rapidly becoming central to enterprise productivity, but they also introduce new attack surfaces, including unauthorized actions, data exposure, and prompt manipulation.Guardian Agent provides full visibility into AI agents across cloud, SaaS, internal, and developer environments. It enables real-time policy enforcement over agent actions, tools, and data access, while also introducing identity and access control to ensure agents operate strictly within defined permissions. By continuously monitoring behavior and detecting anomalies, organizations can prevent misuse before it occurs, while maintaining complete audit trails for governance and compliance.By placing control at the point of action, Guardian Agent ensures that every agent interaction is governed, aligned with policy, and secured against risk.Built for the Next Generation of Enterprise AIGuardian Agent is part of the Pragatix AI Security Suite, which delivers end-to-end protection across human interactions, AI agents, models, and data.It integrates seamlessly into enterprise environments through multiple control points, including network proxy, browser extensions, API integrations, endpoint agents, and an AI Gateway . This architecture allows organizations to capture and govern AI activity wherever it occurs, moving beyond reactive monitoring to real-time enforcement at scale.Enabling Secure AI AdoptionWith Guardian Agent, organizations can confidently adopt AI agents while maintaining control over how they interact with systems, data, and workflows.It enables enterprises to govern AI agents across environments, control access to tools and sensitive data, prevent unauthorized or risky actions, and support compliance and audit requirements. As AI continues to evolve, Guardian Agent provides the foundation for secure, scalable, and governed AI agent adoption.AvailabilityGuardian Agent is now available as part of the Pragatix AI Security Suite.About AGATAGAT is a leading provider of cutting-edge AI solutions. Its flagship product, Pragatix, is an enterprise-ready AI platform that enables rapid adoption of Generative AI while ensuring data privacy and security. Backed by more than a decade of expertise, AGAT has delivered trusted compliance and security solutions to dozens of highly regulated organizations, including over 25 Fortune 500 companies.

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