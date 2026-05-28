Secondhand Luxury Goes Mainstream: New CIRCA Data Shows Resale Market Hits Record Acceptance

Economic pressures, brand awareness, and shifting consumer attitudes are driving unprecedented demand for pre-owned luxury

Today, consumers are buying and selling as fashion trends come and go or because they’re simply not wearing it and are interested in a new piece.” — Steven Schneider, CEO of CIRCA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stigma around pre-owned luxury is officially a thing of the past. Data from an April 2026 survey from CIRCA reveals that consumers are embracing secondhand luxury at record levels, signaling a major shift in how value, status, and the importance of heirlooms are defined in today’s market. Fueled by ongoing inflation, increased awareness, and evolving shopping habits, resale is no longer seen as a compromise.

A Perfect Storm: Inflation Meets Evolving Consumers

The rise of secondhand luxury comes amid ongoing macroeconomic pressure. While inflation has cooled slightly from its peak, elevated costs across discretionary categories continue to impact consumer behavior. As a result, shoppers are becoming increasingly value-conscious, seeking ways to maintain access to luxury goods without paying full retail prices.

CIRCA’s survey overwhelmingly shows that luxury customers are looking for value when shopping for pre-owned jewelry, diamonds, and watches. When asked what feels most rewarding about buying pre-owned luxury, over 70% included price as a pivotal factor: 36.5% said purchasing pre-owned was a great way to own luxury at a more attainable price and another 35% said buying pre-owned was a smart financial decision (great value and strong resale potential). 36.8% said price was the single most important factor in whether to purchase pre-owned vs. new, and 35.1% of those who have already purchased or are looking to buy pre-owned jewelry said they see themselves as a value seeker.

Consumers are evolving in a number of ways: Firstly, the stigma of buying secondhand luxury goods is waning with 79% of respondents saying that their appreciation for buying pre-owned fine jewelry and watches has grown in the last 5 years. Secondly, CIRCA’s CEO has seen a shift in how customers think about their luxury purchases.

“Luxury resale has crossed a critical threshold,” said Steven Schneider, CEO of CIRCA. “It’s no longer about compromise: it’s about access, trends, and smarter consumption. At CIRCA, we’re seeing a much more cyclical approach to the ownership of luxury goods. Historically, people would purchase something and keep it forever to pass down to future generations. Today, consumers are buying and selling as fashion trends come and go or because they’re simply not wearing it and are interested in a new piece. They’ll sell an old piece to fund the purchase of something new without a thought. It’s a very different way of looking at luxury ownership that has been made possible by companies like CIRCA.”

Trustworthy Brands Have Emerged As Clear Winners

What was once considered an alternative way to shop has become a primary channel for luxury consumers. Prior to CIRCA, shoppers had a few choices: unvetted, online marketplaces that were fraught with counterfeits, pawnshops, or auction houses like Christie’s and Sotheby's that were inaccessible to the average consumer.

For consumers, having awareness of trusted sellers has been a turning point in the luxury recommerce economy. 34.3% of survey respondents said that knowing a piece comes from a trusted source, like CIRCA, makes discovering and purchasing a pre-owned piece more appealing.

Industry reports support this shift: the global resale market is projected to reach $360 billion by 2030, up from $210 billion as of October 2025. This growth is significantly faster than the broader retail sector over the next decade, with luxury resale emerging as one of its strongest-performing segments.

What Are People Buying? Iconic Brands Driving Demand in the Secondary Market

CIRCA’s data also highlights the enduring appeal of heritage luxury brands in the resale ecosystem. Among the most frequently cited names were Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, and Tiffany & Co., along with high jewelry houses, such as Harry Winston, Boucheron, and David Webb. Vintage and antique pieces spanning Edwardian, Georgian, and mid-century eras also saw strong interest, reflecting a growing appreciation for craftsmanship, rarity, and timeless design.

For more information about CIRCA, please visit www.circajewels.com. To shop the CIRCA Vault, please visit https://shop.circajewels.com/.

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About CIRCA

CIRCA is a leading buyer of fine jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches. With 27 offices worldwide and an extensive team of experts, the company is dedicated to offering trustworthy, high-value client experiences. For more information visit www.circajewels.com and follow CIRCA on Instagram and Facebook.

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