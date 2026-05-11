Introducing #MaternalLossMonday: A Movement to Improve Understanding of Maternal Health During the Fourth Trimester

We have an opportunity to close critical gaps in care by coming together, raising awareness, and supporting research that can change outcomes for mothers everywhere.” — Dr. Sonal Patel, Founder of Naya

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder of Naya, Dr. Sonal Patel, today announced the availability of the 2025-2026 remembrance video on #MaternalLossMonday. The video was created to honor the lives lost in childbirth and postpartum over the past year. The video is part of a movement aimed at reframing how we support mothers in the most vulnerable stage of motherhood, the fourth trimester. #MaternalLossMonday is observed on the day after Mother’s Day and aims to call attention to the urgent maternal health challenges that occur in the fourth trimester.

While Mother’s Day celebrates motherhood, #MaternalLossMonday aims to acknowledge the current reality we are facing. In the U.S. today, most maternal deaths occur after childbirth, with 66% happening in the postpartum period. Around half of these deaths occur within the first six weeks postpartum and are most commonly linked to cardiovascular complications. After six weeks postpartum, maternal mortality is increasingly linked to mental health challenges, including postpartum depression. This startling reality is at the heart of Naya’s mission to offer support and resources to mothers throughout the fourth trimester and to bring awareness to #MaternalLossMonday movement.

“Historically, the postpartum period has been treated as an afterthought in maternal care,” said Dr. Sonal Patel, founder of Naya. “The reality is, it is a continuation of pregnancy and one of the most medically vulnerable times in a woman’s life.”

There is a significant gap in postpartum maternal health research. With such a high percentage of women dealing with cardiovascular health complications in the weeks immediately following birth, we need to do better. At this time, only two major studies have examined postpartum vitals globally. The Center for Fourth Trimester Care, a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide access to high-quality fourth trimester support, is currently sponsoring a nationwide study which aims build a national database that can help identify early warning signs and improve outcomes for mothers. The goal is to better understand blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen saturation in mothers during this critical postpartum period.

“The SANDY Study and #MaternalLossMonday represents an important step forward,” said Dr. Sonal Patel. “We have an opportunity to close critical gaps in care by coming together, raising awareness, and supporting research that can change outcomes for mothers everywhere.”

How You Can Get Involved:

- Participate in the SANDY Study to better understand blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen saturation in mothers during this critical postpartum period

- Join the conversation on social media using ##MaternalLossMonday

- Support maternal health research by donating

For more information or to participate or donate to the SANDY Study, please visit https://c4tc.co/sandy-study/. To set up an interview with Dr. Sonal Patel to learn more, please email samantha@opportunitypr.com.

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About Naya

Naya is a virtual newborn and maternal specialty care clinic providing personalized support for mothers and babies during pregnancy and the critical fourth trimester. Through digital tools, expert guidance, and accessible resources, Naya helps families monitor health, navigate postpartum recovery, and ensure safe, informed care during the most vulnerable early months of motherhood. For more information visit https://www.naya-app.ai/ and follow Naya on Instagram and Facebook.



Maternal Loss Monday 2025-2026 Remembrance Video

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