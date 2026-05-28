Naya Launches Free, AI- and MD-Powered Web App for Fourth Trimester Support

Unlike Generic AI Tools, Naya Is the Only Physician-Created and Curated AI App Offering Clinically-Informed Guidance

Parents deserve more than generic internet advice or AI tools that weren’t designed by experts in their fields” — Dr. Sonal Patel, Founder of Naya

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naya today announced the launch of its free AI- and MD-powered web app designed to provide parents with personalized, expert-backed support throughout the fourth trimester and early parenthood. Created and curated by physicians, maternal health experts, and pelvic physical therapists, Naya is the first AI platform built specifically for parents seeking clinically grounded guidance for both maternal recovery and newborn care.

Available nationwide, the free web app delivers 24/7 access to evidence-based support during one of the most overwhelming and underserved stages of parenthood. Unlike generic AI platforms or parenting tools developed primarily by technology companies, Naya was built from the ground up by medical experts with real-world experience caring for mothers, babies, and families during the postpartum period.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, many parents are turning to generalized tools for answers about feeding, recovery, sleep, emotional wellness, and infant development. Naya was created to offer a more trusted alternative, combining the accessibility of AI with physician-created expertise and clinically informed guidance specifically tailored to the fourth trimester.

“Parents deserve more than generic internet advice or AI tools that weren’t designed by experts in their fields,” said Dr. Sonal Patel, founder of Naya. “We built Naya to provide families with reliable, expert-informed support that feels personalized, accessible, and available whenever they need it most - especially during the middle-of-the-night when questions and anxiety are at their highest.”

Naya functions as a virtual extension of expert postpartum care, helping parents navigate newborn feeding concerns, postpartum healing, sleep challenges, developmental questions, emotional wellness, and day-to-day infant care. The platform was intentionally designed to make trusted support more accessible for all families.

Early engagement on the platform has shown strong adoption, with users spending an average of more than nine minutes per session actively engaging with Naya’s personalized support experience. Fathers and partners have also emerged as highly engaged users, using the platform to better support mothers and inform their own caregiving journeys.

The launch of Naya reflects a growing demand for more clinically-responsible AI solutions in healthcare particularly in maternal and infant wellness, where misinformation and fragmented support continue to create challenges for families nationwide.

How to Get Started:

- Visit Naya’s official website at https://www.naya-app.ai/

- Create a free account using your email and PIN

- Start chatting with Naya immediately

For more information and to access the free web app, please visit https://www.naya-app.ai/.

###

About Naya

Naya is a virtual newborn and maternal specialty care clinic providing personalized support for mothers and babies during pregnancy and the critical fourth trimester. Through digital tools, expert guidance, and accessible resources, Naya helps families monitor health, navigate postpartum recovery, and ensure safe, informed care during the most vulnerable early months of motherhood. For more information visit https://nayacare.org/ and follow Naya on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Sonal Patel

Dr. Sonal Patel is a board certified pediatrician, neonatologist, and breastfeeding specialist whose 20+ year medical career has focused on infant nutrition, postpartum care, and maternal well-being in the fourth trimester. She is the founder of Naya and co-founder of the Center for 4th Trimester Care, a physician-led nonprofit advancing maternal healthcare. Dr. Patel is also a TEDx speaker, published writer, author, and advocate for better support for mothers and families.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.