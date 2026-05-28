GT Wings introduces performance assessment tool for Jet Sail wind propulsion approved by RINA

MV Vectis Progress with AirWing - credit GT Wings RINA Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GT Wings has introduced a holistic ship performance assessment tool to support early-stage evaluation of its AirWing™ wind-assisted propulsion system. The tool, developed by independent wind assist experts Blue Wasp Marine and based on its proprietary Pelican Suite™ web-based platform, will enable GT Wings to develop and submit reliable and structured indications of potential fuel, emissions, and regulatory savings.RINA’s review and verification confirm that the modelling methodology and performance assessment framework of the Pelican Suite™ tool are aligned with recognised industry standards and guidelines. This Approval in Principle provides confidence that the approach is suitable for early-stage evaluation of wind-assisted propulsion solutions, offering shipowners a reliable basis for preliminary technical and commercial assessments.Strengthening early-stage performance assessmentGT Wings has developed AirWing™, a Jet Sail wind propulsion system using controlled suction and blowing to achieve high aerodynamic performance with a minimal deck footprint. As wind-assisted propulsion adoption accelerates, shipowners are increasingly seeking reliable early-stage insights to inform both technical and commercial decisions.GT Wings’ Jet Sail system has already been installed onboard Carisbrooke Shipping’s MV Vectis Progress, with additional orders from Grieg Maritime Group, and the company has completed more than 80 early-stage performance assessments to date. This new tool builds on that experience, enabling more consistent and transparent initial evaluations.Faster, more robust early-stage insightThe assessment tool enables rapid, route-based simulations to estimate potential fuel, emissions and regulatory savings across different vessel types, operating profiles, and AirWing™ configurations.Using a four-degrees-of-freedom (4DOF) modelling approach, the tool provides a consistent, physics-based indication of performance. This allows shipowners to compare options and build an early business case with greater confidence.Independent modelling approved by RINABlue Wasp Marine provides physics-based maritime performance modelling and simulation tools that are applied across a range of wind-assisted propulsion technologies. Its Pelican Suite™ software enables consistent, technology-neutral assessment of aerodynamic and hydrodynamic performance.To further strengthen confidence in the methodology, the modelling approach and outputs were verified in line with industry practices by RINA, supporting alignment with recognised standards such as MEPC circ.896 and the ITTC Guidelines for Wind Powered Ships (2024), providing an additional layer of assurance for shipowners.By combining GT Wings’ project experience with independent modelling and a clear verification pathway, the tool provides a neutral and credible view of performance potential.Jonny Gambell, Sales and Strategy Director at GT Wings, said: “Our Jet Sail technology represents a fundamentally new approach to wind propulsion. To best serve our customers’ interests, it’s vital that early performance assessments are credible and transparent. This tool gives shipowners a trustworthy first view of potential savings, helping them to understand the return on investment and the reduced emissions that our technology brings. We are fortunate to be working with Blue Wasp, who’s unrivalled simulation expertise has helped us to develop this state-of-the-art performance tool.”Giovanni Bordogna, CEO and R&D Lead of Blue Wasp, added: “We are proud to contribute to the development and credibility of the Wind Assist industry through state-of-the-art performance prediction tools. This approval from RINA for our Pelican Suite™ software is an important recognition of our work and confirms that we are progressing in the right direction.”Patrizio Di Francesco, Special Projects North Europe Business Development Manager at RINA, commented: “As a member of the International Windship Association (IWSA), RINA is pleased to collaborate with GT Wings in addressing the challenges related to wind propulsion performance prediction, leveraging its newly developed Rules for Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS) and granting an Approval in Principle to support a robust and reliable assessment framework.”About GT Wings - www.gtwings.com GT Wings is a clean-technology company that has developed AirWing™, a high-energy-density wind-propulsion system for commercial shipping. Combining advanced aerodynamics, control systems, and modular industrial design, GT Wings delivers scalable fuel-saving solutions for retrofits and newbuilds on both ATEX and Non ATEX vessels. The company is headquartered in the UK with a global supply-chain and manufacturing partnerships in Asia and Europe.Media contact: Amanda Cetin | amanda@gtwings.com | +44 (0)7518 049251About RINA - https://www.rina.org/en RINA, a leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2025 of over 1 billion euros, more than 7,000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.Media contact: Victoria Silvestri | victoria.silvestri@rina.org | +39 334 6539600About Blue Wasp Marine - https://www.bluewaspmarine.com/ Blue Wasp Marine is an engineering and software company founded on PhD research in wind-assisted ship propulsion. The company provides independent technical expertise and advanced software tools to support the shipping industry in its decarbonization efforts. Since its establishment in 2020, Blue Wasp has already supported several of the world’s leading shipping and chartering companies with the development and assessment of their wind propulsion projects.

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