Greene Tweed Appoints Charles Burke as General Manager of Sealing Systems and Seal Connect®

Charles Burke

Industry expertise strengthens growth and customer focus across two critical business units

LANSDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greene Tweed , a global leader in advanced materials and high-performance solutions, has announced the promotion of Charles Burke to General Manager (GM) of the company’s Sealing Systems and Seal Connect® business units. Burke, who has served as GM of Seal Connectsince 2020 and as Interim GM of Sealing Systems since January 2026, will now lead both businesses as Greene Tweed continues to strengthen its operational alignment and customer collaboration across key global markets.With three decades of experience at Greene Tweed, Burke brings a diverse background spanning product management, engineering, operations, and commercial functions. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in advancing product portfolio management, accelerating new product development, and optimizing the company’s manufacturing footprint.“Charles has played a central role in strengthening our Seal Connect business, optimizing the product portfolio and manufacturing footprint to position Greene Tweed as a leader in electrical and fiber optic connectors for the Energy market,” says President and CEO Magen Buterbaugh. “His ability to connect product innovation with operational discipline makes Charles the right leader to guide both Seal Connect and Sealing Systems into their next phase of growth.”Greene Tweed’s Sealing Systems business is distinguished by its tailored sealing solutions, engineered to withstand corrosive chemicals and extreme temperatures, and supporting safe and reliable operations in industries like aerospace and defense, energy, semiconductor, industrial, and life sciences. Seal Connectdelivers high-pressure, high-temperature electrical and fiber optic connectors, designed for precision and lasting performance in the challenging environments found in subsea, oil and gas, and other critical sectors.Under Burke’s stewardship of the two business units, Greene Tweed is poised to accelerate the global growth of Sealing Systems, build on the established success of Seal Connect, and deliver new product and material innovation that ensures customers can operate safely and reliably in environments where failure is not an option.About Greene TweedGreene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components that outperform and outlast in the world’s harshest environments. For 160 years, we have served clients in semiconductor, oil and gas, aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical processing, and other industries where failure is not an option. Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at www.gtweed.com Media Contact

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