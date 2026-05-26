RINA reaches one billion in revenue and continues its growth plan

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GENOA, ITALY, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --• In 2025, revenues exceeded €1 billion and adjusted EBITDA reached €155 million, up 11% and 12.5% respectively compared to 2024• The first quarter of 2026 also showed positive performanceThe shareholders’ meeting of RINA, the multinational inspection, certification and consulting engineering group, today approved the 2025 financial statements, reporting revenues of €1.03 billion, up 11% compared to 2024, and adjusted EBITDA of €155 million (+12.5% versus 2024, improving from 14.8% to 15% of revenues). The Group’s net profit rose to €39.7 million, up from €30.4 million on the previous year, while financial leverage remains stable at around 1x. In addition, RINA continues to build its future growth, supporting tomorrow’s revenues with a new order intake-to-revenue ratio above 1.2x.The positive trend continued into the first quarter of 2026, with revenues of €246 million, up 2.7% on the same period in 2025. Order intake reached approximately €346 million.Ugo Salerno, Executive Chairman of RINA, said: “Surpassing €1 billion in revenue underscores the solidity of RINA as a company able to evolve while maintaining a clear trajectory of growth. We plan to support further development also through targeted international acquisitions, focusing on businesses with strong strategic potential. This milestone is the result of a long-term journey built on our people, our expertise, and our ability to adapt in an ever-changing environment. These results confirm the Group’s capacity to seize market opportunities and translate them into development and long-term value.”Carlo Luzzatto, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of RINA, commented: “We are accelerating the execution of our 2030 strategic plan, consolidating the Group’s commitment to innovation, a long-standing distinguishing feature of RINA. This path also includes the acquisition of Foreship, a strategic step which further strengthened our capabilities in the marine and naval engineering sectors, expanding our international footprint. I am very proud of the results achieved so far, thanks to the collective effort of all our colleagues.”- ENDs -RINA, a leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2025 of over 1 billion euros, over 7,000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org ContactsGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876giulia.faravelli@rina.orgPaolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618paolo.ghiggini@rina.orgVictoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731victoria.silvestri@rina.org

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