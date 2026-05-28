Quant Announces AI Agent Ava for AI-First Customer Experience with IBM

Chetan Dube, CEO & Chairman of Quant Quant

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chetan Dube, CEO of Quant AI and a recognised pioneer in agentic AI, delivered a featured AI Spotlight Session at the IBM Think Conference on 6 May, presenting a new vision for how organisations can “Reimagine Business with an AI Operating Model.”

Taking to the stage at 10:00am, Dube was joined by Yogendra (Yogi) Goyal, Global Managing Partner and Head of AI First Business Operations at IBM. Together, they explored how enterprises can fundamentally redesign their operating models to embed AI at the core, combining strategic insight with a live demonstration of agentic AI in action.

Held annually, the IBM Think Conference brings together global business leaders, technologists and innovators to explore the future of AI, automation and enterprise technology. It serves as a platform for major industry announcements.

The session provided a forward-looking view of future collaboration between IBM and Quant AI, signalling the next phase of AI-first enterprise transformation. Dube outlined:

‘In three years, every company will be running an agentic enterprise. The challenge is getting from fragmented automation to true end-to-end intelligence. Most businesses are missing the connective tissue - the reasoning layer that links systems, people and decisions together. That’s what makes our work with IBM different: we’re building a true active reasoning conveyor belt that seamlessly connects both AI and humans to unlock real enterprise gains.’

Meet Ava: The AI Agent Transforming Customer Experience

During the session, Dube revealed a demo of the AI Agent Ava, highlighting how agentic AI is being applied in real-world enterprise environments.

Working with IBM, Quant is delivering an AI-powered contact centre solution. It combines AI voice and digital chat capabilities to help policyholders quickly access information and support across a wide range of enquiries, including policies, claims, payments and documentation. The AI agent can authenticate customers, process payments, send forms and seamlessly escalate more complex issues to live agents with full context retained. Supporting both English and Spanish, the initiative aims to significantly enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Dube highlighted: ‘Quant delivers outcomes that speak for themselves’:

• Quant’s AI Agent Ava is resolving 84% of calls

• Average call handling time has dropped from 11mins 30 secs to 8mins 30 secs

• First call resolution rates have jumped from 71% to 86%

Yogi and Dube emphasized how Quant AI and IBM are already bringing their collaboration to life with Fortitude Re, a leading provider of reinsurance solutions, to transform how policyholders receive support.

“For 25 years I’ve been working with insurance carriers to resolve this issue, but it was always about incremental solutions. With Quant, it moves to exponential—resulting in a truly AI-first customer experience.”- Yogi Goyal, Global Managing Partner, Business Operations

Dube leads Quant AI, a company focused on developing agentic AI systems designed to operate with increasing autonomy and intelligence. With a background in mathematics and a long-standing focus on cognitive computing, he is widely recognised for advancing the concept of digital workforces and AI-driven enterprise transformation.

Previously, he served as President and CEO of Amelia, where he led a major shift in IT and service management through AI. He has also held an academic position as a Professor at New York University and is a sought-after speaker on autonomics, cognitive computing and the future of digital workforces.

He has been recognised as one of Forbes’ “Nine Greatest AI Minds to Watch” and contributes to global conversations on the ethical and transformative implications of AI.

Find out more: https://www.quant.ai/en

Media opportunities

Video footage, photography and demonstration materials from the session are available. Chetan Dube is also available for interview to discuss the announcement, the evolution of AI operating models and the future of agentic AI in enterprise environments.

ENDS

Media contact:

Emma Preece

Emma.preece@thebookpublicist.co.uk

Notes to editors:

• Session: “Reimagine Business with an AI Operating Model”

• Speaker: Chetan Dube, CEO, Quant AI

• Co-speaker: Yogendra (Yogi) Goyal, Global Managing Partner – Head, AI First Business Operations, IBM

• Date: 6 May

• Event: IBM Think Conference

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