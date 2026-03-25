Dr Thomas Ladner – one of Switzerland’s most influential business lawyers and entrepreneurs – joins Quant AI’s Board

Dr Thomas Ladner Quant

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quant, an AI pioneer building Agentic Operating Systems for major corporations globally, is pleased to announce that Dr Thomas Ladner is joining the board. Dr Ladner is bringing decades of experience across corporate law, financial services and technology boards.

Dr Ladner is one of Switzerland’s most influential business lawyers. He became the youngest partner at leading Swiss law firm Meyerlustenberger Lachenal (today MLL Legal Ltd.) and was a Partner at a San Francisco-based Private Equity firm. In 1999, he founded the Entrepreneurs’ Roundtable and developed it into one of Europe’s most influential communities of CEOs, Chairmen, entrepreneurs, and investors. He was also the Founding Chairman of the prestigious World.Minds Foundation.

Over the course of his career, he has co-founded a number of tech and financial services businesses, two of which went public. Today, Thomas acts as a professional board member in (bio)tech and service companies and is a member of the board of the Swiss Defence Society.

"We’re delighted to have the esteemed Dr Thomas Ladner joining Quant’s board. He brings a unique blend of expertise and experience working with and advising many of Europe’s most impressive companies and leaders," stated Chetan Dube, Quant's CEO & Founder.

Dr Thomas Ladner says: "I consider it a privilege introducing Quant’s cutting-edge Agentic Operating System to the largest companies in Europe, thus enabling European business leaders to fully leverage the most disruptive technological change humanity has ever witnessed.”

About Quant, Inc.

Quant – led by AI pioneer Chetan Dube – is at the forefront of the Agentic AI revolution. It develops cutting-edge digital employee technology and agentic operating systems set to redefine the future of business.

Quant works with governments and corporations around the world – from the US to Europe to the Middle East – to revolutionise how they interact with intelligent systems, augment human productivity and drive profitability. Powering AI transformation across multiple industries – including working with major airlines, Europe’s biggest utility company and top financial institutions, Quant offers AI solutions to boost operational performance.

Founder and CEO Chetan Dube – named as one of Forbes 10 most influential minds on AI – has consistently led pioneering efforts in the field. He previously built IPsoft into a groundbreaking leader in autonomics and Amelia into the top company in conversational intelligence. Find out more: https://www.quant.ai/en

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