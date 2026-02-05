Enrico Cereda – former CEO of IBM Italy – Joins Quant as Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Global Growth

Enrico Cereda Quant Logo Chetan Dube, CEO & Chairman of Quant

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quant, an AI pioneer building superintelligent digital employees, is pleased to announce that Enrico Cereda will be joining as a Strategic Advisor, effective immediately. Cereda, who was previously CEO and Chairman of IBM Italy, brings extensive experience in leading large-scale technology businesses.

Cereda has over thirty years’ experience leading multi-billion-dollar enterprises. He spent twenty-seven years at IBM, also leading IBM’s banking business across the EMEA and Digital Transformation within it. He’s renowned for reversing declining performance, scaling innovation through AI and driving sustained growth across Europe, the US and global markets.

He will work closely with Quant’s senior leadership team, providing senior strategic guidance on global growth, AI-led digital transformation, and market expansion across Europe. Drawing on decades of experience leading large-scale technology businesses, he will advise on enterprise strategy, innovation through Agentic AI, and high-impact partnerships with governments and major corporations.

"We’re delighted Enrico is joining Quant. His experience and expertise will be key as we continue to expand globally," stated Chetan Dube, Quant's CEO & Founder.

Enrico Cereda shared his enthusiasm: "I am very excited to join Quant as Strategic Advisor. Quant has demonstrated that it’s the leader in Agentic AI technology and I am very happy to expand its customer base in Italy. I am also extremely humbled to work with such a visionary leader as Chetan Dube, who has a very successful track record running innovative companies”.

With Enrico Cereda’s renowned expertise, Quant will accelerate its mission globally to redefine efficiency, augment human productivity and drive profitability through advanced AI.

About Quant

Quant – led by AI pioneer Chetan Dube – is at the forefront of the Agentic AI revolution. It develops cutting-edge digital employee technology, set to redefine the future of business.

Quant works with governments and corporations around the world – from the US to Europe to the Middle East – to revolutionise how they interact with intelligent systems, augment human productivity and drive profitability. Powering AI transformation across multiple industries – including working with major airlines, Europe’s biggest utility company and top financial institutions, Quant offers AI solutions to boost operational performance.

Founder and CEO Chetan Dube – named as one of Forbes 10 most influential minds on AI – has consistently led pioneering efforts in the field. He previously built IPsoft into a groundbreaking leader in autonomics and Amelia into the top company in conversational intelligence.

Find out more: https://www.quant.ai/

