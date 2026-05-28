SGS expands automotive materials testing capabilities with new Czech Republic laboratory

SGS has opened a state-of-the-art automotive materials laboratory in Kolín, Czech Republic

Kolin lab expands Europe's advanced VIAQ and flammability testing capabilities

With the opening of the Kolín laboratory, we are strengthening our ability to support automotive manufacturers and suppliers with high‑quality, locally accessible materials testing services.” — Gregory Lechki, Head of Automotive Materials Testing Services, SGS

BAAR , SWITZERLAND, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has opened a new state-of-the-art automotive materials laboratory in Kolín, Czech Republic, strengthening its European automotive testing network.Strategically located to support original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their supply chains, the Kolín laboratory delivers comprehensive automotive materials testing services with a strong focus on vehicle interior air quality (VIAQ) and flammability. The facility supports manufacturers and suppliers seeking accurate, locally delivered testing services aligned with OEM specifications and regulatory requirements.The laboratory is equipped to determine volatile organic compounds (VOC) and formaldehyde content in materials and parts, as well as associated interior emissions performance, including odor and fogging assessments. Advanced analytical technologies such as gas chromatography‑mass spectrometry (GC‑MS), high‑performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and controlled sampling chambers enable reliable and repeatable results across a wide range of automotive interior materials and components.Established with the support of expert SGS teams from Germany, the Kolín laboratory benefits from transferred methodologies, standardized testing practices and proven technical know‑how developed across SGS’s global automotive materials network. The laboratory is ISO/IEC 17025‑accredited for formaldehyde testing (PV 3925, GMW 15635, VDA 275), fogging (DIN 75201, ISO 6452, GMW 3235, PV 3015, SAE J1756), odor (PV 3900, VDA 270) and flammability (ISO 3795, DIN 75200, FMVSS 302, GS 97038, TL 1010).“With the opening of the Kolín laboratory, we are strengthening our ability to support automotive manufacturers and suppliers with high‑quality, locally accessible materials testing services,” said Gregory Lechki, Head of Automotive Materials Testing Services, Connectivity and Products. “By combining advanced analytical capabilities with ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, we help customers meet regulatory requirements while improving vehicle interior quality, safety and overall market readiness.”By localizing advanced automotive materials testing in Central Europe, SGS enables faster project turnaround, closer technical collaboration and improved supply‑chain efficiency, supporting OEMs and suppliers throughout vehicle development and validation programs.

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