SGS and Wish for Wheels Hand Over 60 New Bikes to Children in Bentonville

SGS and Wish For Wheels donate 60 bikes to underserved communities in Arkansas

Charity build marks opening of SGS’s new Bicycle and eMobility testing lab in Bentonville

This event captured everything our new Bentonville lab is about – advancing the bicycle and e-mobility industry while supporting the communities that ride.” — Jay Suh, Head of Connectivity & Products, North America, SGS

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, today handed over 60 newly built bicycles and helmets to children from underserved communities in northwest Arkansas.The donation followed a charity bike build event hosted by SGS in partnership with PeopleForBikes, the US bicycle industry’s trade association, and Wish for Wheels, a national nonprofit that gifts brand-new bikes to children in underserved areas.The event took place at SGS’s new Bicycle, eMobility and Transit Packaging testing laboratory at 2310 SW 14th Street, which officially opened on May 18, 2026. Throughout the morning, SGS employees worked alongside PeopleForBikes representatives and Wish for Wheels volunteers to assemble all 60 bicycles by hand. Each bike was then formally handed over.“This event captured everything our new Bentonville lab is about – advancing the bicycle and e-mobility industry while supporting the communities that ride,” said Jay Suh, Head of Connectivity & Products, North America, SGS. “Opening this testing laboratory is an important milestone for us, but giving 60 children the freedom, joy and confidence that comes with their first bike is just as meaningful. During Bicycle Safety Month, it’s also a powerful reminder of why the testing we do – and the safety standards we uphold – matter so much.”May is National Bicycle Safety Month in the United States, an annual awareness campaign led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). According to NHTSA, 1,103 cyclists were killed and an estimated 52,887 were injured in traffic crashes in 2024 alone – figures that underline how important properly designed bicycles, well-fitted helmets and rider education are for everyone who rides. Every bicycle handed over today was paired with a safety helmet.Since 2004, Wish for Wheels has donated more than 100,000 brand-new bikes and helmets to second-grade students at Title I schools across the United States through its Bike Build & Give program. At each event, volunteers build the bikes together before personally handing them off to the children who receive them.“Every bike we hand over is more than a piece of equipment; it’s a tool for opportunity, health, and joy,” said Brad Appel, Wish for Wheels. “Partnering with SGS and PeopleForBikes on a build of this scale in Bentonville has been incredible. We’re grateful to the SGS team for rolling up their sleeves and helping us put 60 more children on their very own bikes. That kind of community involvement leaves a lasting impact.”Bentonville has rapidly emerged as a leading cycling destination in the United States, and SGS’s event reflects the company's commitment to the city and to the wider bicycle ecosystem. This new laboratory provides bicycle, e-bike, micromobility and transit packaging testing for global manufacturers, working in tandem with SGS’s Suwanee, Georgia facility.“SGS’s investment in the local community on the same day as their lab opening shows the kind of partner they are,” said Jose Maldonado, Chief Marketing Officer at PeopleForBikes. “Bringing testing capability and community giveback together in a single event is exactly the kind of leadership the cycling industry needs as we work to put more people on bikes.”SGS’s commitment to cycling extends well beyond Bentonville. As the proud sponsor of the Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, SGS sees the qualities that drive performance at the elite level – precision under pressure, team coordination, and consistency and resilience – as the same principles that underpin its performance culture and shape how it delivers for clients every day. From the World Tour peloton, to the testing floor in Bentonville, to a child riding away on their first bike, SGS's support for the sport is grounded in disciplined execution and trust when it matters most.Find out more about SGS’s bicycle and e-mobility testing services

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