SGS launches Sami - a new decarbonization software platform to simplify carbon management for businesses

Helping organizations measure emissions and support data-driven decarbonization strategies

Sami brings structure, traceability and insight to carbon management, helping businesses not only meet compliance requirements but also identify practical, cost-effective pathways to decarbonization.” — Laura Berns, Product Manager at SGS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS has launched Sami, a new digital carbon management platform designed to help businesses simplify emissions reporting, improve data accuracy and accelerate decarbonization decision-making.With increasing regulatory scrutiny and growing pressure to demonstrate credible climate action, many organizations are struggling with fragmented data, manual processes and inconsistent reporting. Sami addresses these challenges by providing a single, structured platform for carbon accounting across operations and supply chains.Turning carbon data into business insightSami integrates emissions data from enterprise systems, energy usage, procurement and logistics into a unified framework, enabling companies to move away from spreadsheet-based processes towards a more robust, auditable system.The platform delivers granular visibility across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, helping organizations identify high-impact reduction opportunities and prioritize investment more effectively.From compliance burden to strategic advantageBeyond measurement, Sami is designed to support decision-making. Built-in analytics and visualization tools highlight key emissions drivers, while alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative enables consistent and credible target setting.This allows businesses to strengthen reporting confidence, improve audit readiness and respond more effectively to regulatory and stakeholder demands.“Many organizations are still managing carbon data through disconnected systems and manual processes, which creates risk and limits visibility,” said Laura Berns, Product Manager at SGS.“Sami brings structure, traceability and insight to carbon management, helping businesses not only meet compliance requirements but also identify practical, cost-effective pathways to decarbonization.”Built for scale across industriesSami is designed for organizations ranging from SMEs to multinational enterprises, with applications across manufacturing, logistics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agrofood and retail.Its scalable architecture supports multi-site operations, enabling consistent reporting, improved collaboration and greater transparency across business units.Supporting measurable progressAs sustainability expectations continue to rise, organizations need reliable, data-driven tools to demonstrate progress. Sami provides a consistent framework for measurement, reporting and action planning, helping businesses move from reactive compliance to proactive carbon management.Learn more about Sami and how it can simplify emissions reporting

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