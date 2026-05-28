DBSync Launches Partner Accelerator Program to Drive Channel-Led Growth Across Integration and Data Replication

Integration and replication are two of the last reliably profitable adjacencies in mid-market and enterprise software delivery, and they are the two most common operational gaps our partners encounter” — Rajeev Gupta, CEO of DBSync

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New tiered incentive program offers performance bonuses up to $20,000 annually, commissions up to 30%, and co-funded marketing to partners building practices across Cloud Workflow and Cloud Replication. DBSync , a leader in cloud data integration, replication, and workflow automation, today announced the launch of the DBSync Partner Accelerator Program, a structured channel initiative designed to activate and reward partners who proactively deliver Cloud Workflow and Cloud Replication solutions to SMB and mid-market customers.The program introduces a three-tier partner framework, Registered, Certified, and Accelerator, with escalating commissions up to 30%, co-funded marketing, and annual performance bonuses of $10,000 to $20,000 for partners who exceed volume and deal quality thresholds. Deal counts from both product lines combine for tier qualification.The Accelerator is built on a dual-product-line model addressing two complementary buyer problems within the same client organization. Cloud Workflow automates operational sync between CRM and ERP/accounting systems, connecting platforms like Salesforce, Dynamics 365, and HubSpot with QuickBooks, NetSuite, Sage, and Xero. Cloud Replication moves data from those same systems into cloud warehouses – Snowflake, Redshift, BigQuery, Azure Synapse, and Microsoft Fabric, for analytics, compliance, and business intelligence. Together, the two products give partners a repeatable engagement model: Cloud Workflow solves the immediate operational pain that opens the door; Cloud Replication expands the relationship into data and analytics.“Integration and replication are two of the last reliably profitable adjacencies in mid-market and enterprise software delivery, and they are the two most common operational gaps our partners encounter,” said Rajeev Gupta, CEO of DBSync. “The Partner Accelerator is our commitment to the partners who are ready to build a real, recurring practice around both. This isn’t a referral bounty, it’s a long-term investment in the partners who want to grow with us.”Why Two Product Lines Matter for PartnersPartners who carry both products consistently out-earn those who carry only one. Cloud Workflow’s faster deal cycle and Cloud Replication’s higher average order value create a balanced revenue curve, while access to different buying centers; RevOps and Finance for Cloud Workflow, Data and Analytics for Cloud Replication. This means partners can expand within the same account without competing with themselves. Combined services engagements across both products further lift per-account profitability.Modeled scenarios show that an Accelerator-tier partner committing modest capacity to a balanced mix of both products can build a six-figure annual gross profit line within the first year, compounding significantly through renewals and cross-sell by Year 3.Partner Enablement and Channel ProtectionAlongside the incentive structure, DBSync is releasing comprehensive partner toolkits for both product lines including competitive battlecards, co-branded pitch decks, pricing and packaging guides, prospecting playbooks, and pre-loaded demo sandbox environments.The program includes structured deal registration with 48-hour validation SLAs, 90-day exclusivity windows, and real-time pipeline tracking through the partner portal. Accelerator bonus calculations are fully transparent, with each partner having access to a progress dashboard and deal-by-deal reconciliation at year-end.AvailabilityThe Partner Accelerator Program is open to new and existing DBSync partners worldwide effective immediately. Partners can enroll through the DBSync Partner page or contact the partnerships team at sales@mydbsync.com. An ROI model for internal business case development is available upon request.About DBSyncDBSync delivers innovative integration, replication, and automation solutions that enable businesses to move and manage data seamlessly across cloud and on-premise systems. With over 50 pre-built connectors spanning the Salesforce, Microsoft, Intuit, HubSpot, Sage, and Oracle ecosystems among others, and a focus on flexibility, compliance, and simplicity, DBSync powers real-time synchronization and analytics for over 1,000 organizations from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. For more information, visit www.mydbsync.com

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