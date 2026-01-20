DBSync expands its leadership in accounting automation to the Xero ecosystem

DBSync launches connector for Xero accounting

DBSync expands its accounting automation leadership to the Xero ecosystem with a new connector enabling end-to-end automation for financial workflows for Xero.

This is not just another integration. It’s the expansion of a proven financial automation platform into one of the world’s most important accounting ecosystems.” — Rajeev Gupta, CEO & Founder at DBSync

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBSync , a leading provider of workflow automation and data integration solutions, today announced the launch of its new connector for Xero Accounting Software , marking a significant expansion of the company's leadership in the financial automation space.For more than a decade, DBSync has powered mission-critical financial workflows for businesses around the world, helping them connect their accounting systems with CRM, ERP, eCommerce, inventory, field service, and data platforms. With today’s launch, DBSync brings that depth of expertise into the Xero ecosystem, offering Xero customers a robust yet easy-to-use automation layer that helps automate complex workflows across applications.Small and mid-sized businesses now rely on an average of 10 to 15 applications to run their daily operations, from sales and warehousing to payments and fulfillment. Yet accounting systems like Xero often remain isolated from the rest of the operational stack, leading to manual data entry, inconsistent records, delayed billing cycles, and lost revenue.“SMBs are hitting a breaking point. They’re using more systems than ever, selling across more channels than ever, and facing higher expectations for financial accuracy than ever. Traditional sync tools can’t keep up. The Xero ecosystem needs a true financial automation platform, and that’s what we’re bringing,” said Rajeev Gupta, Founder and CEO of DBSync.The new DBSync Xero connector integrates Xero with more than 50 business applications, enabling automated data flow across CRM, ERP, eCommerce, inventory, services, storage, and analytics platforms. This unified automation layer allows Xero to function as the single financial engine that powers an SMB’s complete order-to-cash and procure-to-pay workflows.In addition to system-to-system automation, the connector also supports Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) through Cloud Workflow, enabling businesses to automatically extract, validate, and post financial data from invoices, receipts, bills, and purchase orders into Xero. This closes one of the biggest gaps in SMB finance: the manual handling of document-driven financial data.“This is not just another integration. It’s the expansion of a proven financial automation platform into one of the world’s most important accounting ecosystems. We’re giving Xero users the same level of reliability, depth, and scalability that thousands of businesses have trusted from us for years,” Rajeev Gupta added.The connector supports a wide range of use cases, including automated invoicing from CRM and eCommerce platforms, multi-system inventory and procurement synchronization, field service billing, subscription and usage-based revenue workflows, and analytics-ready financial pipelines into warehouses and BI systems.In addition to the connector, DBSync has pre-built workflow integration templates that address the core financial use cases most frequently adopted by Xero customers. These templates can be deployed in minutes and cover high-impact scenarios such as converting closed sales opportunities in CRMs into Xero invoices with real-time payment visibility, synchronizing online orders and payouts for automated invoicing and reconciliation, and aligning inventory movements across sales channels and warehouses to maintain accurate COGS and stock accounting in Xero.Designed for merchants, service teams, and growing sales organizations, the templates accelerate onboarding and represent the first wave of a continually expanding library of Xero automation solutions.The DBSync Xero connector is available immediately to all Cloud Workflow customers, with prebuilt templates and no-code configuration options designed to help teams go live within an hour.To learn more, visit www.mydbsync.com/workflow/xero or contact press@mydbsync.com.About DBSyncDBSync is a leading data replication and integration platform that enables enterprises to move and manage data across applications, databases, and clouds. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and hundreds of global businesses, DBSync provides pre-built connectors for Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, AWS, Google, and other leading ecosystems, helping organizations achieve faster analytics, better compliance, and complete data control. For more information, visit www.mydbsync.com

