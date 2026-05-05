DBSync's HubSpot to QuickBooks Connector Now Available on the HubSpot App Marketplace

Hubspot to QuickBooks Connector

DBSync, a leading provider of data integration today announced that its HubSpot to QuickBooks integration is now officially listed on HubSpot App Marketplace

It validates the depth, reliability, and enterprise-readiness of DBSync integration, and it gives HubSpot customers a clear, trusted path to closing the gap between their CRM and their books” — Rajeev Gupta, CEO & Founder at DBSync

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The listing brings a battle-tested, bi-directional CRM-to-accounting integration to HubSpot 's global community of customers, partners, and solution providers accelerating discovery, deployment, and revenue-to-cash automation.San Francisco, CA — May 1, 2026 — DBSync , a leading provider of data integration and workflow automation solutions, today announced that its HubSpot to QuickBooks integration is now officially listed on the HubSpot App Marketplace. The listing gives HubSpot's worldwide community of customers, partners, and solution providers a trusted, verified path to connect their CRM with QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop, closing one of the most common data gaps between sales and finance.The HubSpot App Marketplace is the central destination where HubSpot's customers and partner ecosystem evaluate, install, and deploy integrations. Already trusted by thousands of QuickBooks users across the Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, and Shopify ecosystems, DBSync brings more than a decade of accounting integration expertise directly into the HubSpot workflow by joining this ecosystem with a verified listing."Being listed on the HubSpot App Marketplace is a milestone for both DBSync and the HubSpot community. It validates the depth, reliability, and enterprise-readiness of our integration, and it gives HubSpot customers a clear, trusted path to closing the gap between their CRM and their books. Our goal has always been to give growing businesses true data freedom, this listing makes that easier than ever to achieve," said Rajeev Gupta, Founder and CEO of DBSync.A Production-Grade HubSpot–QuickBooks Connector, Now One Click AwayDBSync's connector eliminates the manual data entry, reconciliation errors, and delayed billing cycles that growing businesses face when their CRM and accounting systems operate in silos. Designed for HubSpot users running on either QuickBooks Online or QuickBooks Desktop, the integration delivers:Bi-directional, real-time sync of HubSpot Contacts, Companies, Products, Deals, and Invoices with QuickBooks Customers, Items, Invoices, Sales Receipts, Estimates, and Payments.No-code setup with a guided configuration wizard, custom field mapping, and flexible scheduling that go live in hours, not weeks.Both incremental and full synchronization, with automatic checkpointing so no record is ever missed.Custom object and custom field support, enabling teams to extend the integration to fit unique business processes without writing code.Sandbox-to-production portability, allowing customers to test in a sandbox and promote the same configuration to production with confidence.A 14-day free trial directly from the HubSpot App Marketplace listing, with no credit card required.Why This Listing Matters for HubSpot Partners and Solution ProvidersFor HubSpot Solutions Partners, agencies, and resellers, the marketplace listing turns a frequently requested capability into a deployable, supported solution they can confidently recommend to their clients. Partners gain:A vetted, marketplace-listed integration they can demo and implement without building custom middleware.Faster client onboarding, with prebuilt templates that map directly to high-impact use cases like lead-to-invoice, deal-to-cash, and quote-to-invoice automation.Expanded service revenue, by adding accounting integration, custom field mapping, and finance workflow automation to their HubSpot service portfolio.A long-tenured integration partner, with a proven track record across CRM and accounting ecosystems and a dedicated support team that backs every deployment.Why This Listing Matters for End UsersFor HubSpot's end customers, particularly small and mid-sized businesses scaling their revenue operations, the marketplace listing removes the friction that has historically slowed down CRM-to-accounting integration projects. End users benefit from:Trusted discovery through HubSpot's verified marketplace, with the assurance that the connector meets HubSpot's listing standards.A faster path from closed deal to paid invoice, with automatic creation of QuickBooks invoices from HubSpot deals and real-time payment status visibility back in the CRM.Up to 30% reduction in processing time and 25% gains in operational efficiency, based on outcomes reported by existing DBSync HubSpot–QuickBooks customers.A single source of truth across customer details, financial records, and product catalogs — eliminating duplicate entry between sales and finance.Flexibility to grow, with the same connector supporting QuickBooks Online today and QuickBooks Desktop or other accounting and ERP systems as their business evolves.AvailabilityThe DBSync HubSpot to QuickBooks integration is available immediately on the HubSpot App Marketplace and through www.mydbsync.com . New users can start a 14-day free trial directly from the listing, while existing DBSync customers can activate the connector within their current Cloud Workflow environment. Implementation, custom mapping, and managed services are available through DBSync's professional services team and certified HubSpot partners.To learn more or request a personalized demo, visit www.mydbsync.com/workflow/hubspot-quickbooks-integration or contact press@mydbsync.com.About DBSyncDBSync delivers innovative integration, replication, and automation solutions that enable businesses to move and manage data seamlessly across cloud and on-premise systems. With over 50 pre-built connectors spanning the Salesforce, Microsoft, Intuit, HubSpot, Sage, and Oracle ecosystems, and a focus on flexibility, compliance, and simplicity, DBSync powers real-time synchronization and analytics for over 1,000 organizations — from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. For more information, visit www.mydbsync.com Media Contact:Aman Rayjada, Director of Marketing, DBSync press@mydbsync.com

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