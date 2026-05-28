Beijer Ref UK Launches Refrigerant Support Hub to Guide Customers Through Refrigerant Transition

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beijer Ref UK has launched a new Refrigerant Support Hub to help customers navigate changing refrigerant legislation, market pressure and the transition towards natural and low-GWP alternatives.The move comes as the refrigerant quota system continues to affect availability and pricing across the HVACR sector. With higher-GWP refrigerants under increasing pressure, contractors, consultants and end users are having to plan more carefully for both existing systems and future equipment choices.A key part of the new hub is a free Expert Clinic service, giving customers the opportunity to book 30-minute telephone consultations through the Beijer Ref Academy website from next month.The one-to-one sessions will provide direct support on refrigerant legislation, application advice, product selection and wider planning around the transition to lower-GWP alternatives. Clinics are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday mornings.The service is supported by a programme of practical resources designed to help customers understand the changes taking place across the refrigerant market. This includes short guidance documents explaining how refrigerant quotas work, why they are affecting supply, and which application-specific restrictions customers need to be aware of.A series of five-minute videos will cover key topics including quotas, pricing and strategic refrigerant planning, while additional customer resources will include end-user guides, a technical white paper and guidance on the use of drop-in refrigerants.Reclaim to support existing systemsRefrigerant recovery and reclamation will be a central part of the hub, recognising the important role reclaimed refrigerant has to play in keeping existing systems operational.As the market moves away from higher-GWP refrigerants, reclaimed product will help support service and maintenance needs while reducing reliance on virgin refrigerant supply. Through the hub, Beijer Ref UK will provide practical guidance on recovery, responsible refrigerant management and the role of its specialist Refrec Reclaim recovery team in helping customers return, process and reuse refrigerant safely and effectively.The company is planning a series of live Q&A events at selected branches across the UK. These sessions will provide local support for customers and will be held with input from Refrec Reclaim and selected supplier partners. Visitors will also be able to access a virtual reality tour of Beijer Ref Academy facilities.Hayley Cattell, Managing Director at Beijer Ref UK & Ireland, said: “The refrigerant market is changing quickly, and many customers are looking for clear, practical guidance. The Refrigerant Support Hub gives them a direct route to that support, whether they need help understanding legislation, planning for lower-GWP alternatives, or managing existing systems that still rely on traditional refrigerants.“Our aim is to work closely with customers, provide dependable information and help them plan with confidence as the industry moves through this period of change. It reflects our wider commitment to helping customers manage the refrigerant transition in a practical and responsible way, while maintaining continuity of supply and supporting the long-term needs of end users.”Customers can contact the Refrigerant Support Hub at rsh@beijerref.co.uk or visit https://beijerref.co.uk/ ABOUT BEIJER REFBeijer Ref UK and Beijer Ref IRE form part of Beijer Ref, one of the world’s largest refrigeration wholesalers. Globally, Beijer Ref operates across 45 countries, employing 6,000 people and supplying more than 200,000 customers through over 500 branches.Following the transition to a unified national structure in January 2026, Beijer Ref UK now incorporates the established wholesale brands DW, HRP and RW, while Beijer Ref IRE incorporates DWG. Together, the businesses provide a national network of 40 branches across the UK and Ireland, supplying refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pump products to the trade.The companies supply a wide range of equipment, ancillary parts and components for installation, maintenance and repair. They also support contractors and engineers through dedicated training academies across the UK, helping the industry develop the skills needed to work with modern HVACR systems, lower-GWP refrigerants and evolving regulatory requirements.

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