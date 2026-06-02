New Amplif.AI Professional Chart Review Helps Providers Close AI-Generated Notes Faster, Accurately, & More Defensibly

New Solution to Address the AI Documentation Gap

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As healthcare organizations rapidly adopt AI documentation tools, many providers are discovering that AI-generated draft notes still require time-consuming review, correction, coding alignment, and final chart closure.ScribeEMR today announces Amplif.AI Professional Chart Review , a human-in-the-loop service designed to help providers close AI-generated notes faster, more accurately, and more defensibly while freeing up valuable clinical and administrative time."As health systems rapidly adopt AI documentation solutions, they are realizing there is still a workflow gap between an AI-generated draft and a chart that is accurate, defensible, complete, and ready to sign," said Terry Ciesla, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ScribeEMR. "If a provider is still spending 5 to 10 minutes reviewing and correcting each AI note, the promised efficiency is not fully realized. Amplif.AI closes that gap by adding professional scribe review at a fraction of the provider cost, helping physicians protect documentation quality, reclaim time, and stay focused on patient care."Amplif.AI pairs AI-generated documentation with a dedicated team of trained medical scribes across more than 35 specialties. The service helps address the clinical-documentation details AI tools can miss, including note completeness, visit-specific context, coding alignment, and final EHR readiness. The hybrid model delivers the quality assurance of professional scribe support while keeping the cost structure aligned with the limited review time required for each chart.ScribeEMR has provided HIPAA-compliant virtual scribing services to thousands of providers nationwide for years. Amplif.AI is designed to work alongside an organization's existing AI documentation platform, including ambient documentation and EHR-based solutions such as Epic, Athenahealth, eClinicalWorks, Abridge, Augmedix, Suki AI, DeepScribe, Freed, Nuance DAX, Sunoh, Heidi Health, and ScribeRyte AI.Amplif.AI supports the full chart-closing workflow around the organization's existing AI platform. Depending on the practice workflow, ScribeEMR can support pre-charting, AI draft review, note polishing, calendar imports, EHR insertion or push workflows, coding alignment, and quality assurance.How it works:• Amplif.AI scribes receive the AI-generated note, supporting encounter information, and available audio or transcript from the practice's AI documentation workflow.• They review the note for accuracy, completeness, documentation gaps, and specialty-specific requirements.• They correct documentation issues and support coding alignment, where applicable.• The provider reviews the finalized note and signs or locks the chart in seconds.For administrators and providers, the math is simple: move the remaining 5 to 10 minutes of AI note review and cleanup to an expert Amplif.AI scribe resource rather than the exponentially higher-cost provider resource. By reducing the time spent correcting AI notes, improving completeness, and supporting compliance, the monthly service can pay for itself when providers recover enough time to add as little as one additional patient encounter per day.ScribeEMR was ranked "Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services" for the third consecutive year in the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. The recognition reflects ScribeEMR's continued leadership in virtual scribing services and its broader commitment to healthcare documentation, AI-enabled workflow support, and medical office services.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR provides AI-powered medical charting, real-time remote physician scribing, revenue cycle management, medical coding, and virtual medical office services (VMOS) to healthcare organizations nationwide. Its ScribeRyte AI platform delivers fast, highly accurate, HIPAA-compliant clinical documentation and supports workflows across leading EMRs, including eClinicalWorks, Epic, Athenahealth, NextGen, Greenway, and others. ScribeEMR was ranked Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services in the 2024, 2025 and 2026, Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports and was rated highly in a KLAS First Look report for its ScribeRyte AI platform.For more information, visit www.scribeemr.com and follow ScribeEMR on LinkedIn.

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