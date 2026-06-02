New Research Reveals Senior Marketers Are Losing Nearly Six Hours Every Time They Need to Interrogate Their Own Data

(Left) Abi Liddle, COO, and (Right) John Readman, Founder and CEO of ASK BOSCO®

New independent research exposes the hidden cost of fragmented e-commerce and marketing data, as ASK BOSCO® brings unified data intelligence to Shopify brands.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASK BOSCO, the AI-powered marketing and ecommerce intelligence platform built by marketers, for marketers, today announced the official launch of its Shopify app at Shoptalk Europe 2026 in Barcelona - backed by new independent research that lays bare the scale of the data fragmentation problem facing senior e-commerce marketers.The research, conducted by leading market research firm OnePoll in March 2026 among 100 senior marketers at Shopify brands with annual revenues of over £2m/$2.5m reveals that on average it takes senior marketers nearly six hours to get an answer when they need to interrogate their Shopify and marketing data together.This is happening at a moment of intense scrutiny. Nearly four in five (78%) senior marketers say pressure to justify marketing spend has increased compared to two years ago. And 93% report being regularly challenged on their marketing performance or budget decisions by senior stakeholders, including CEOs, CFOs, and boards.The conclusion is clear: marketers are being held to higher standards than ever, yet the data they need to defend their decisions is fragmented, slow to pull together, and incomplete. The ASK BOSCOShopify app changes that by giving teams access to unified Shopify and marketing data insights in a matter of seconds, not hours.What the ASK BOSCOShopify App DoesThe ASK BOSCOShopify Beta app gives e-commerce brands a single, unified view of their Shopify sales and marketing performance, bringing together product data, inventory levels, and cross-channel marketing data into one AI-driven platform that any member of a team can interrogate in plain language, without needing technical expertise.Key capabilities include:• AI-powered conversational insights: teams can ask natural language questions that blend product and marketing data together, such as "Which SKUs should I increase ad spend on this week?", "Which products are selling well but not being supported by paid media?" or "Where am I spending budget on products that are low in stock?" and receive instant, data-driven answers without needing to pull a single spreadsheet.• Unified product sales and marketing dashboard: a consolidated view of what is selling, what is driving that performance, and where the gaps are, without spending hours pulling data from multiple sources.• Cross-channel decision-making: connecting Shopify commerce data with advertising performance across Google, Meta, and Microsoft Ads, so that marketing and trading teams are working from a single version of the truth.Beyond reporting, ASK BOSCOalso delivers always-on data monitoring across every connected channel. The moment a KPI moves outside target — a drop in ROAS, a spike in spend, an underperforming campaign — teams are alerted instantly, so problems are caught before they become costly.The platform is designed to empower every member of a team, not just analysts or data specialists. When everyone has access to the same unified data, nobody walks into a meeting underprepared or hits a bottleneck waiting for numbers from an agency or a third-party report. For e-commerce teams in particular, this changes Monday mornings entirely. Instead of logging into multiple platforms to piece together how the weekend traded, or waiting for an agency to send a report, the full picture is waiting the moment you sit down."The best e-commerce decisions are not just marketing decisions or just inventory decisions — they are both, made together. The ASK BOSCOShopify app exists to make that possible for every brand, regardless of how big their data team is." John Readman, Founder & CEO, ASK BOSCO"We identified £30k of wasted ad spend within the first month of using ASK BOSCOthat previous tools had missed." Neil Sansom, CEO, SGS EngineeringLaunching at Shoptalk Europe 2026ASK BOSCOchose Shoptalk Europe 2026, the world's leading retail and e-commerce conference, as the global debut for the ASK BOSCOShopify app. Shoptalk represents the definitive stage for announcing innovation that matters to the e-commerce industry.The theme for Shoptalk Europe 2026, "Where AI and Human Ingenuity Take Centre Stage", aligns perfectly with ASK BOSCO's purpose. John Readman and the ASK BOSCOteam will be at the event to demonstrate the ASK BOSCOShopify app, meet with prospective retail and e-commerce partners, and discuss how AI-powered commerce intelligence is reshaping the way ambitious brands compete and grow.Building on a Landmark YearThe Shopify app launch is a significant product milestone to emerge from ASK BOSCO's £4.1 million investment from Gresham House Ventures, the growth equity specialist, announced in June 2025. The funding, which also saw ASK BOSCOexpand its senior technical and sales teams in the UK and accelerate its international expansion into the United States, was earmarked in part for exactly this: deepening ASK BOSCO's presence within the Shopify ecosystem.The business also counts among its backers a number of high-profile angel investors, including Bonamy Grimes, co-founder of Skyscanner, and Richard Flint, former CEO of Sky Betting & Gaming.END OF PRESS RELEASEAbout the ResearchThe research was conducted by OnePoll in March 2026 among 100 senior marketing professionals at brands whose websites are hosted on Shopify and who use a minimum of two of the following platforms for their digital marketing: Google Ads, Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, or Instagram Ads. All respondents work at brands with a minimum annual revenue of $2.5m (US) or £2m (UK).About ASK BOSCOASK BOSCOis an AI-powered marketing and ecommerce intelligence platform built by marketers, for marketers — people who have done your job and built the technology they wished they'd had. The platform brings together performance marketing data, e-commerce data, and competitive market intelligence into one unified, easy-to-use environment, serving agencies, brands, and retailers who want to make faster, smarter, and more confident decisions across marketing, product, and inventory.Built by Modo25, a UK-based performance marketing agency founded by John Readman, ASK BOSCOintegrates with the world's leading advertising and commerce platforms, including Shopify, Google, Meta and Microsoft Ads, and delivers automated reporting, AI-driven insights, and conversational analytics accessible to every member of a team.ASK BOSCOis headquartered in the UK, with an expanding presence in the United States. The name Bosco honours the founder of 1moreChild, a Ugandan orphanage that the team supports, a story of purpose that sits at the heart of the company.Website: www.askbosco.io LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/company/askbosco Shopify app store listing: https://apps.shopify.com/ask-bosco About Modo25Modo25 is a UK-based performance marketing agency and the parent company of ASK BOSCO. Founded by John Readman, Modo25 works with ambitious e-commerce brands and retailers to optimise their digital marketing investment and drive sustainable growth. The name Modo honours a resident of the 1moreChild orphanage in Uganda.Website: www.modo25.com About Gresham House VenturesGresham House Ventures is a growth equity investor specialising in scaling high-growth, digitally focused businesses. With a portfolio spanning technology, consumer, and business services, Gresham House Ventures partners with ambitious management teams to help them accelerate growth, build teams, and expand into new markets.Website: www.greshamhouseventures.com For interview requests with John Readman, Founder & CEO of ASK BOSCOand Modo25, or for product demonstrations at Shoptalk Europe 2026, please contact john@askbosco.com or +447912 214901 or phil@askbosco.comJohn's LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/johnreadman Notes to Editors1. ASK BOSCOis a registered trademark of Modo25 Ltd.2. High-resolution brand assets, product screenshots, and photography of John Readman are available on request from the press office.3. Shoptalk Europe 2026 takes place 9-11 June 2026 at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona.4. The ASK BOSCOShopify app is available to install on the Shopify App Store with a special launch offer of 21 days free trial, and $199 a month thereafter.5. The £4.1 million investment from Gresham House Ventures was announced on 30 June 2025.6. Research conducted by OnePoll, March 2026. Sample of 100 senior marketers at Shopify brands with minimum annual revenues of $2.5m/£2m.

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