SportsArt Launches ECO-POWR™ Calculator to Quantify Energy-Generating Fitness Impact

From treadmills and ellipticals to cycles and steppers, the ECO-POWR™ line enables facilities to reduce their carbon footprint while engaging users in a more meaningful workout experience, where every session contributes to measurable environmental impact

New digital tool enables facilities to estimate energy savings and sustainability benefits from ECO-POWR™ cardio equipment.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SportsArt, a global leader in sustainable fitness solutions, today announced the launch of its new ECO-POWR™ Calculator, an interactive tool designed to help fitness facility operators and developers quantify the environmental and operational impact of energy-generating cardio equipment.Available online at gosportsart.com/eco-powr-calculator/, the tool allows users to input key facility data, such as equipment mix and usage patterns, and receive an estimate of how much electricity their facility could generate and how that energy can offset overall consumption.Data-Driven Sustainability for Fitness OperatorsWith sustainability becoming a key performance metric for modern fitness and recreation spaces, the ECO-POWR™ Calculator provides operators with a practical way to model ROI, energy savings, and environmental benefits before investing in equipment.By translating workouts into watts, the tool helps facilities:• Estimate electricity generation potential• Visualize energy cost offsets• Support sustainability reporting and LEED-related initiatives• Engage members through measurable impact metricsTurning Workouts into Measurable ImpactThe calculator builds on SportsArt’s patented ECO-POWR™ technology, which captures human energy during exercise and converts it into utility-grade electricity. Using an integrated micro-inverter, the equipment feeds this energy directly back into a facility’s electrical grid in real time, reducing net energy use and supporting sustainability goals.ECO-POWR™ equipment can capture a significant portion of user-generated energy (up to approximately 74%) transforming cardio workouts into a renewable power source for fitness facilities.From treadmills and ellipticals to cycles and steppers, the ECO-POWR™ line enables facilities to reduce their carbon footprint while engaging users in a more meaningful workout experience, where every session contributes to measurable environmental impact.Executive Perspective“Today’s operators are looking for more than just high-performance equipment, they want solutions that align with their sustainability goals and deliver measurable value,” said Ruben Mejia, Executive Vice President of SportsArt Americas. “The ECO-POWR™ Calculator gives facilities a clear, data-driven view of how human energy can be transformed into real-world impact. It’s a powerful way to demonstrate that every workout can contribute to something bigger through reduced energy consumption, lowered carbon footprints, and the creation of more sustainable fitness spaces.”About SportsArt ECO-POWR™SportsArt’s ECO-POWR™ technology is a cornerstone of the company’s sustainability platform, enabling fitness facilities to function as micro power plants. By converting human exertion into usable electricity, ECO-POWR™ equipment helps offset energy consumption while delivering premium performance and durability.About SportsArtA pioneer in sustainable fitness, SportsArt has been innovating design and manufacturing premium fitness equipment since 1977. Our mission is to engineer beautiful, smart, innovative products and technologies that help sustain the health of people and our planet. Our ECO-POWR™ line, the world’s only energy-generating cardio equipment, features patented technology that captures 74% of the energy generated during a workout and feeds it back into the grid. Along with ECO-POWR™, SportsArt offers a full range of high-quality cardio, strength and rehabilitation equipment for the fitness, medical and residential markets.Our state-of-the-art, 500,000+ square foot manufacturing space is ISO-14001 certified, enabling us to design, manufacture and test our products in a way that reduces overall environmental impact. Today, SportsArt is one of the world’s largest single-brand manufacturers and sold in over 70 countries. By creating fitness solutions that positively impact users, partners and the planet, SportsArt is inspiring performance for our shared world.Media Contact

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