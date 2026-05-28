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AHA podcast: How Hospitals Must Use AI Responsibly

Daniel Daly, Ph.D., executive director of the Center for Theology and Ethics in Catholic Health at the Catholic Health Association, explores the ethical future of artificial intelligence in medicine, why all efficiency should serve compassion, and what health care leaders must do to ensure AI strengthens person-centered care instead of replacing it. LISTEN NOW

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AHA podcast: How Hospitals Must Use AI Responsibly

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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