Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,977 in the last 365 days.

CISA issues revised virtual town hall schedule for input on proposed cyber incident reporting

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency May 26 announced a revised schedule for its series of virtual town hall meetings for public input on proposed rulemaking for the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022. The meetings will now begin June 15. They were originally scheduled for March and April but were not held due to the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security. CISA seeks input to finalize a proposed rule originally issued in March 2024. The proposed rule would require critical infrastructure organizations, including hospitals and health systems, to report certain cyber incidents to CISA within 72 hours and ransom payments within 24 hours, among other mandates. The AHA commented on the rule, calling certain proposed requirements redundant to those from other federal agencies and saying that they may add unnecessary burden to hospitals working to ensure access to needed services during cybersecurity incident response.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CISA issues revised virtual town hall schedule for input on proposed cyber incident reporting

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.