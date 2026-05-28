American Cancer Society updates colorectal cancer screening guidelines, adds blood test option

The American Cancer Society released updated colorectal cancer screening guidelines May 27 that include the addition of a blood-based screening test to be taken in a doctor’s office. The blood test, which detects tumor DNA in the blood, is only recommended for individuals who decline or do not complete preferred screening tests. The organization said a colonoscopy remains the primary recommendation for screening. The blood test has been found to be less effective in detecting advanced precancerous lesions and stage I cancers, according to the ACS. In addition, the organization announced guidelines for using stool-based tests by Cologuard and ColoSense. The ACS reaffirmed that individuals at average risk for colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45.

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