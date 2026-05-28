Sends partners with Corefy to expand global payout infrastructure

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sends , a financial platform for modern businesses, has announced a partnership with Corefy , the payment orchestration platform that helps merchants and payment providers unify and manage payment operations through a single integration.As part of the partnership, Sends is now available as one of the ready-made connectors within Corefy’s ecosystem, enabling businesses to integrate Sends’ payout capabilities directly through the Corefy platform without additional development effort.The integration allows merchants and PSPs to:● streamline payout operations through a centralised infrastructure;● optimise transaction routing and payout performance;● scale international payout flows faster and more efficiently;● reduce operational complexity by managing providers within one ecosystem.“We’re excited to partner with Corefy and make Sends’ payout infrastructure more accessible to businesses worldwide,” said Alona Shevtsova, CEO at Sends. “This collaboration helps companies launch and scale payout operations faster while maintaining flexibility and control over their payment stack.”Corefy works with a wide ecosystem of global payment providers, acquirers, and fintech infrastructure partners, helping businesses orchestrate transactions, optimise routing, and manage payments through one centralised platform. Through a single API and unified dashboard, merchants can connect multiple providers, automate payment flows, and improve operational efficiency at scale. The Sends connector is already available through the Corefy platform.It is worth noting that Send collaborates with the largest fintech associations in Europe and the MENA region to develop platforms for testing fintech technologies and AI solutions. Currently, the company is an active member of The PA, MFTA, Innovate Finance, The Fintech Circle, and Fintech Poland associations. During the Pay360 conference in March this year, Alona Shevtsova participated in discussions on AI and its practical cases in payments alongside Clearbank, Lloyds Bank, and others.In October 2025, PAIO announced the launch of its UnionPay International card-acquiring service, delivered in partnership with Decta. Following this launch, PAIO and Sends have fully integrated their systems, enabling Sends to offer UnionPay payment acceptance to a broader customer base worldwide.With UnionPay acceptance, Sends continues to expand its payment method offerings to support its growing international merchant portfolio. This strengthens Sends offering for businesses seeking to serve Asian markets and the growing demand for cross-border transactions.In July 2025, Alona Shevtsova announced the first stage of the project in collaboration with Sends Messenger. Teams plan to integrate payment functionality directly into the messaging app. The initiative, developed in partnership with Sends Messenger, aims to redefine how users across the UK, Europe, Ukraine, and beyond interact with digital payments in everyday conversations.During the Q1 2026, Sends introduced customisable digital cards for personal accounts available in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. Giving customers more flexibility and control over their experience with Sends is one of teams priority.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.