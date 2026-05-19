Sends joins MFTA x Sandbox Security exclusive fintech gathering in Dubai

Sends attended an exclusive MFTA x Sandbox Security fintech gathering held in Dubai by the MENA Fintech Association on May 15.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sends attended an exclusive MFTA x Sandbox Security fintech gathering held in Dubai by the MENA Fintech Association on May 15. It served as a platform for networking among fintech founders, executives, investors, and industry experts operating across the Middle East and international markets.As a fast-growing European fintech company focused on modern financial infrastructure and global payment solutions, Sends joined discussions on emerging trends in fintech security, regulatory developments, cross-border payments, and the evolving digital finance ecosystem.“The event brought together an exceptionally strong network of fintech operators, compliance experts, and infrastructure providers. For Sends, it was a valuable opportunity to exchange perspectives on the future of secure cross-border payments within the UAE fintech ecosystem and its growing connections with international markets,” said Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends.The gathering highlighted Dubai’s growing role as a global centre for fintech, cybersecurity, and digital assets, attracting companies and organisations shaping the next generation of financial services. Sends continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, industry collaborations, and participation in key fintech events worldwide.It is worth noting that Send collaborates with the largest fintech associations in Europe and the MENA region to develop platforms for testing fintech technologies and AI solutions. Currently, the company is an active member of The PA, MFTA, Innovate Finance, The Fintech Circle, and Fintech Poland associations.Also, Sends is a co-organiser of a prominent event, London Fintech Meetup, held quarterly during the biggest industry events. The previous one was in London in March during the Pay360 conference. And this May, London Fintech Meetup gathered its community in Barcelona for the first time.*Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED, registered in England and Wales (Company No.11070048). For more information, visit sends.co.

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