Alona Shevtsova forms fintech community connecting the UK, EU and MENA region

Alona Shevtsova, founder of the fintech company Sends, is actively contributing to the development of a cross-regional fintech community

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alona Shevtsova , founder of the fintech company Sends , is actively contributing to the development of a cross-regional fintech community, strengthening connections between the UK, the European Union, and the MENA region.Sends plays an important role as an active member of leading industry associations, including The Payments Association in the UK, Fintech Poland in the European Union, and key fintech networks across the MENA region. Through these partnerships, the company supports knowledge exchange, regulatory dialogue, and innovation across multiple markets.Alona Shevtsova is also an international speaker who regularly contributes to key industry discussions. She has participated in major fintech events, including Pay360, where she spoke on key panels on the future of payments, Money20/20, Finext, Fintech Week and others.Her contributions to the industry have also been recognised with prestigious awards. Alona Shevtsova was named to Innovate Finance’s Women in Fintech Powerlist 2025 ‘Standout 45’. She also received the Woman Finance Leader of the Year at Fintech Week Dubai and the Excellence in Finance Industry – Global Fintech Leadership Award at the Finext Awards 2026, highlighting her impact on the global fintech landscape.Further reinforcing her commitment to community building and diversity in fintech, Alona is also organising a Women’s Lunch during the Fraud Leaders Summit in London — a dedicated platform to build dialogue, networking, and leadership among women in the industry. This initiative is dedicated to helping young women build their careers and leadership in payments.Looking ahead, Alona continues her active engagement as a speaker at leading international conferences, including Payments Leaders Summit (20–21 October, London), Finnovex Dubai (11–12 November 2026), and Fintech Connect (1–2 December 2026).Through these initiatives, Alona Shevtsova continues to position Sends as a bridge between regions, driving collaboration and shaping the future of global fintech.*Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED, registered in England and Wales (Company No.11070048). For more information, visit sends.co.

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