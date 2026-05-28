The Tennessean Creates 'Happy Campers' this Summer

Happy Camper set-up at The Tennessean

Adventure Begins with Indoor 'Camping' Experience in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains beyond and the Tennessee River winding below, The Tennessean, an urban Knoxville retreat where river, city, culture and modern life flow seamlessly together – welcomes Happy Campers this summer. With ‘no ifs, ands, or bugs about it,’ the cozy experience provides a posh indoor adventure, offering all the nostalgia of camping, but none of the stress of pitching the tent, getting soaked by inclement weather or unwelcome visits from little critters.Pitched in their guestroom, little adventurers discover their very own pint-sized campsite, complete with a whimsical tent adorned with twinkle lights, camping lanterns, a night sky projector, and a glowing faux campfire with Moon Pie treats featuring flavors of fireside s’mores.Special take-home keepsakes for kids include:• “Good Night Great Smoky Mountains” bedtime storybook• Plush black bear stuffed animal for snuggles• Classic Moon Pie treatsGrown-up, indoor campers enjoy:• Two daily beverage vouchers• $50 daily food & beverage credit• Complimentary 1 PM late checkoutThe Happy Campers add-on is available through Sept. 1, 2026, with rates starting at $308/night*.Situated along the iconic World’s Fair Park on the banks of the Tennessee River, The Tennessean crafts storied, meaningful stays steeped in East Tennessee heritage. Anticipatory staff welcome guests to an urban retreat where 82 refined guestrooms and suites invite with experiences designed to embody the essence of the river below and the charm of downtown Knoxville, all while celebrating Appalachian culture, intentional design and exceptional hospitality. The 2nd floor Drawing Room delivers ingredients reimagined through modern culinary craft, alongside signature libations as well as a beloved, weekend tea service tradition. Connected to the hotel, Maker Exchange is a unique gathering space, artistic showcase and culinary scene designed to highlight and embrace Knoxville’s creative maker community. Maker Exchange provides a point of connection for guests to enjoy a great cup of coffee, spirits or meal at Tavern, or simply a place for community gatherings in the inspiring space. With complimentary black car and golf cart service and easy walkability to Knoxville arts, dining, riverfront, historic landmarks and the neighboring University of Tennessee, The Tennessean offers an experience shaped in care and story, where river, city, culture and modern life flow seamlessly together.To be a Happy Camper at The Tennessean Hotel this summer, call 865.232.1800 or visit online at https://www.thetennesseanhotel.com and on Instagram and Facebook.*Starting at rate is based upon availability; black-out dates apply. Beverage vouchers are valued at up to $15 per guest, per day; any amount exceeding the voucher value will be the guest’s responsibility. Dining credits may not be combined and are limited to a maximum value of $50 per day. Late checkout is subject to availability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.