The Grill Room at The Windsor Court Introduces New Weekly Dining Experiences

Dishes at The Grill Room Tempura Frog Legs at The Grill Room Vegetable Terrine at The Grill Room Filet of Beef Creole - Cardinal Sauce with Crawfish at The Grill Room Lemon Tart at The Grill Room

These new weekly experiences at The Grill Room create even more opportunities for guests and local friends to enjoy elevated cuisine, exceptional wines and warm hospitality in a beautiful setting” — Ralph Mahana, General Manager of The Windsor Court

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grill Room , the storied signature restaurant at The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, is inviting locals and hotel guests alike to settle into a new rhythm of indulgence with the launch of several weekly specials Designed to bring together exceptional food, approachable luxury and a lively social atmosphere, the new weekly offerings include Wine Wednesday, Thursday Oyster & Prime Rib Pairings and Industry Sundays.“New Orleans has always celebrated dining as both a ritual and a gathering place,” said Ralph Mahana, General Manager of The Windsor Court. “These new weekly experiences at The Grill Room create even more opportunities for guests and local friends to enjoy elevated cuisine, exceptional wines and warm hospitality in a beautiful setting.”Launching this season, Wine Wednesday invites guests to explore the restaurant’s celebrated wine program with 50 percent off cellar bottles and 25 percent off wines by the glass every Wednesday evening. The offering highlights The Grill Room’s carefully curated wine list, featuring both renowned labels and hidden gems from around the world.On Thursdays, guests can enjoy a pairing-focused menu featuring two signature offerings:• Chargrilled Louisiana Oysters with garlic herb butter, parmesan, fresh lemon and Creole spice, paired with a chilled glass of Prosecco for $22• Slow-Roasted Prime Rib served with crispy garlic potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, au jus and herbs, paired with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon for $58The Thursday special blends classic steakhouse flavors with regional Gulf Coast influences, creating an approachable midweek dining experience with unmistakable New Orleans flair.Continuing through September, Industry Sundays will offer hospitality professionals 25 percent off dining at The Grill Room as a thank-you to those working across the city’s restaurant, hotel and tourism communities. The new initiative is designed to create a welcoming gathering place for industry peers to unwind and connect outside of service hours.The Grill Room continues to evolve its culinary programming as one of New Orleans’ most distinguished dining destinations, where history is not only remembered but beautifully served.To make a reservation at The Grill Room, call 504.596.4300 or book online on OpenTable. To learn more about The Windsor Court, call 800.262.2662 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.

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