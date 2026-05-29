Audfly to Showcase Directional Audio Solutions for Smart Spaces at InfoComm 2026

Audfly directional audio technology

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital environments become increasingly intelligent, connected, and interactive, the role of sound is undergoing a significant transformation. Audio is no longer viewed simply as an amplification tool — it is becoming spatial, personalized, and context-aware.Across the AV industry, directional audio is increasingly being recognized as a foundational technology for next-generation smart spaces, enabling sound to be delivered with greater precision, privacy, and control.Unlike conventional speaker systems that broadcast sound broadly across an entire area, directional audio enables highly localized sound distribution. Using advanced beamforming and ultrasonic acoustic technologies, sound can be directed toward specific listening zones while minimizing spillover into surrounding spaces.The result is a fundamentally different approach to audio design: multiple listening experiences can coexist within the same environment, speech intelligibility can be improved in noisy spaces, and users can interact with sound more naturally — often without the need for headphones or physical barriers.The Shift Toward Screen-Centric AudioOne of the major drivers behind directional audio adoption is the rapid growth of screen-based interaction across commercial and public environments.From digital signage and self-service kiosks to smart offices and AI-enabled interfaces, screens are increasingly expected to deliver individualized audio experiences alongside visual content. Traditional speaker systems often struggle in these environments, where overlapping sound and ambient noise can negatively impact usability and user experience.Directional audio technologies help address these challenges by enabling:1. Personalized audio from public displays2. Multiple independent audio streams within shared spaces3. Improved speech clarity and accessibility4. Reduced acoustic interference in open environments5. More immersive interaction for experiential and AI-driven applicationsAs a result, audio is increasingly being designed as an integrated layer of the display experience itself, rather than as a separate environmental system.From Niche Technology to Commercial DeploymentOver the past decade, directional audio has steadily evolved from experimental installations into large-scale commercial deployment. Advances in ultrasonic acoustics, digital signal processing, and modular acoustic engineering have significantly improved both scalability and real-world performance.At the same time, demand for quieter, smarter, and more adaptive environments has accelerated across industries including enterprise workplaces, retail, museums, transportation, education, healthcare, and public service facilities.Industry observers increasingly view directional sound as part of a broader shift toward adaptive spatial computing environments — where audio, visuals, sensors, and AI interfaces work together dynamically within physical space.In this context, sound is no longer treated as background infrastructure. It becomes an active interface layer.Why the Market Is Accelerating NowSeveral converging trends are driving increased interest in directional audio technologies.The rise of conversational AI is creating demand for more localized and private audio interaction. Open-plan environments are increasing the need for controlled sound distribution without sacrificing flexibility. At the same time, digital signage networks are becoming more interactive and personalized, requiring audio experiences that match individualized visual content.Organizations are also placing greater emphasis on acoustic privacy and minimizing unintended sound exposure in shared environments. Directional audio offers a passive infrastructure-based approach to sound control without requiring wearable devices.Meanwhile, both consumers and enterprise users increasingly expect sound experiences that feel focused, immersive, and spatially aware — capabilities that traditional PA systems often struggle to provide in modern shared environments.Together, these shifts are redefining how sound is designed, deployed, and experienced across the AV ecosystem.Audfly’s Role in the Directional Audio EcosystemAs one of the early pioneers in commercial directional audio technology, Audfly has developed a comprehensive portfolio spanning directional speaker systems, modular pickup and emission units, and customizable ODM solutions.The company is also known for its transparent directional audio film technology, which transforms displays into personal sound zones. Today, Audfly’s solutions are deployed across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific in applications ranging from digital signage and smart offices to museums, transportation systems, and interactive public environments.“With AI and spatial computing reshaping physical environments, sound is becoming far more than an output channel,” said Kevin Li, CEO of Audfly. “The industry is moving toward spatially intelligent audio experiences, where sound can be precisely controlled, personalized, and integrated directly into how people interact with space.”Experience Directional Audio at InfoComm 2026At InfoComm 2026, Audfly will present live demonstrations showcasing how directional sound technologies can create isolated listening zones, enable personal audio experiences, and support multiple simultaneous sound streams within the same environment.Demonstrations at Booth C9870 will include:1. Multi-zone directional audio from a single source2. Standard directional speaker systems3. Directional sound pickup and emission modules4. SS1 acoustic privacy device for confidential environmentsInfoComm 2026Booth C9870Las Vegas Convention CenterJune 17–19, 2026About AudflyAudfly is a global innovator in directional audio technologies headquartered in Suzhou, China. The company develops advanced directional sound solutions for commercial, institutional, and consumer applications worldwide.For more information, visit audflyspeaker.com or follow Audfly on LinkedIn and YouTube.Media ContactBrenda ChenMarketing Communicationscsj@audfly.com

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